iPhone 14 launch — Apple has already ‘started to record’ event

Preparation for the iPhone 14 launch event is already underway at Apple, with Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab) claiming Apple's started to film the reveal of its new flagship phone.

As Gurman puts it: "I’m told that Apple has started to record and assemble its September media event, which is likely to take place in the first half of the month (as usual)."

He expands on this by saying that this event will be the debut of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and the Apple Watch 8, including the rumored new premium rugged model, the Apple Watch 8 Pro.

We've heard plenty about the features Apple could be offering for the new iPhone series. A lot of those, like an A16 Bionic chip, new pill-and-punch-hole notch design, always-on display and 48MP main camera, are seemingly reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the basic model will come in a new Max size according to the rumors, along with an upgraded selfie camera and other small refinements.

The Apple Watch 8 will apparently look a lot like the Apple Watch 7, but could have an added body temperature sensor, which may prove useful for fertility and health tracking. The Apple Watch 8 Pro is shaping up to be an all-new premium wearable, with it rumored to offer a larger display and battery, and a tough titanium casing by default.

Gurman adds that he expects two Apple events in total this fall. The first will be in September and star the iPhone and Apple Watch, while the second will come in October, and will be about iPads and Macs. Perhaps this October showcase will reveal the new iPad 2022, iPad Pro 2022 and MacBook M2 Pro models we've heard rumors about.

We've also been hearing a lot of rumors about the AirPods Pro 2 launching soon. While Gurman doesn't mention them in his report, these next-gen wireless earbuds could fit in at either event if they are as close to launching as is claimed. As for the rumored upcoming Apple VR/AR headset, that will apparently be a no-show this fall, as it will be held back until next year for its own launch event as Gurman has claimed before.

If these claims are true, we could be just a month away from seeing Apple's new phones and wearables. Make sure you're ready by reading all the latest rumors for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch 8 Pro.