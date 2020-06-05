iPhone 12 hit with 'major' delay — here's when to expect it

Another sign is pointing to a potentially delayed launch for the iPhone 12. And this warning is coming from a very reliable source.

According to a Bloomberg report, Broadcom just told investors during its quarterly earnings call today (June 4) that it's banking on a delayed iPhone 12 release. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan didn't mention Apple by name — he instead referred to a "large North American mobile phone" customer facing a "major product delay." Since Apple is a large North American phone maker that uses Broadcom's wireless components in its phones, it's not that big a leap to put two and two together.

Specifically, Tan told investors that its third quarter revenue will be down significantly, but that it expects its usual jump in wireless revenue to happen a quarter later than usual. That means the iPhone 12 likely wouldn't arrive until at least October — and possibly later.

It's not exactly shocking news to hear that the iPhone 12 won't ship during its customary September window. Previous reports have suggested that the coronavirus pandemic affected Apple's production timeline, with factory shutdowns impacting Apple's supply chain in Asia. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the phone would launch a month later than usual and one Apple rumor-monger has said the iPhone 12 delay could stretch into November.

Still, this latest sign of a delayed iPhone 12 launch is significant because of where it comes from. This isn't an unnamed source or an analyst forecast, but a known Apple supplier warning of a revenue dip thanks to a later-than-anticipated release.

When the iPhone 12 does arrive later this year, we're expecting to see four models — a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four phones are expected to feature 5G connectivity, with the Pro models adding a LiDAR sensor to the existing cameras found on the iPhone 11 Pro.