iPhone 12 Black Friday deal includes $50 gift card and free Bose headphones

The iPhone 12 is one of the most sought-after smartphones right now. Fortunately, there are plenty of Black Friday deals driving down the price of Apple's new phone.

Currently at Visible, buy any new iPhone 12 and get a free pair of Bose headphones and a minimum $50 prepaid Mastercard. The sale includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. It's one of the best iPhone 12 Black Friday deals we've seen.

There is a caveat to this deal. You'll pay a bit more for each iPhone, but you'll then get a minimum $50 prepaid Mastercard that more than reimburses you for the price of the iPhone. You'll also get a free pair of Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones ($229 value). Here's how each deal breaks down:

iPhone 12: for $840 w/ Bose headphones + $100 GC @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is offering new customers the iPhone 12 for $840. That's $41 over Apple's $799 list price. However, you'll get a $100 prepaid MasterCard and a free pair of Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones with your purchase. The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, A14 Bionic chip, dual 12MP rear cams (ultra-wide and wide), and 12MP front camera. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: for $1,008 w/ Bose headphones + $150 GC @ Visible

Want a third camera lens and more storage capacity? Visible is offering new customers the iPhone 12 Pro for $1,008. That's $9 over Apple's $99 list price. However, you'll get a $150 prepaid Mastercard and Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones. The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, A14 Bionic chip, three 12MP rear cams (ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto), and 12MP front camera. There's also a LiDAR scanner for better night mode portraits. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: for $1,104 w/ Bose headphones + $200 GC @ Visible

Visible is offering new customers the iPhone 12 Pro Max for $1,104. That's $5 over Apple's $1,099 list price. However, you'll get a generous $200 prepaid Mastercard and Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones. The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED display, A14 Bionic chip, three 12MP rear cams (ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto), and 12MP front camera. There's also a LiDAR scanner for better night mode portraits.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: for $744 w/ Bose headphones + $50 GC @ Visible

Visible is offering new customers the iPhone 12 mini for $744. That's $45 over Apple's $699 list price. However, you'll get a $50 prepaid Mastercard and Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones. The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display, A14 Bionic chip, dual 12MP rear cams (ultra-wide and wide), and 12MP front camera.View Deal

Verizon-owned Visible offers just one unlimited LTE data plan for just $40 per month. The carrier plans to offer 5G connectivity in the coming weeks at no extra cost to customers. In our Visible review, we found the carrier to be perfect for anyone who uses a lot of LTE data, but lacks the budget for a more expensive plan.

Visible doesn't offer 5G coverage yet, but the carrier says that's arriving in the coming months based on Verizon's 5G network. iPhone users will be the first to get Visible's 5G service.

In terms of the phones, all iPhone 12 models share the same DNA. They all pack the same Super Retina OLED display and A14 Bionic CPU. However, whereas the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini only have dual rear cameras, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max add a third lens (telephoto). (For more details, make sure to check out our iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max comparison).