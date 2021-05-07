iPad mini Pro price and screen size just leaked

We're still impatiently waiting for the iPad mini 6 but it seems like Apple has an iPad mini Pro in the works that might make you forget all about it. The tablet is reportedly set to sport a slightly larger display than the iPad mini 6, as well as higher price tag.

Twitter tipster Tron has teased a handful of specs about the tablet, adding that we'll see the iPad mini Pro launch some time in the second half of 2021.

Analyst Ming-Chi Quo pegged the first half of the year for an iPad mini 6 release, with some predictions saying we'd see it unveiled in March, but that didn't happen. There's still a little time left before that first-half-of-the-year window closes, but this isn't the first time we've heard of an iPad mini Pro set to debut in the latter half of the year.

iPad mini Pro- Features a slimmer bezel display (8.7") like the iPad Pro- Overall, a smaller version of the iPad Pro (longer horizontal, shorter vertical)- Silver and Gray- Supports 5G connection- Second half of 2021 releaseOP: https://t.co/pXyVlX0c8sMy notes: $649 (?)May 6, 2021 See more

Tron has shared the details of the iPad mini Pro from Korean blog Naver. The site doesn't have a great track record for leaks and rumors, but it's sticking to its guns with the iPad mini Pro and its launch window.

The iPad mini Pro is said to sport a slimmer bezel, coupled with an 8.7-inch display. That's a tad larger than the 8.4-inch panel rumored for the iPad mini 6. It's described as "a smaller version of the iPad Pro," and will be available in silver and gray color options. As you'd expect, the iPad mini Pro will feature 5G support.

If this holds water, the iPad mini Pro is set to err more on the side of a compact iPad Pro, rather than a Pro version of an iPad mini. Tron added that the price is likely to be in the region of $649, compared to the iPad mini 6's expected $399 — if the pricing stays in line with the iPad mini 5.

Of course, this is all speculation, and the source hasn't been on the nose 100% of the time historically. We've yet to see the iPad mini 6 make an appearance either, so until Apple makes its next move on the tablet front, take these tablet rumors with a generous pinch of salt.