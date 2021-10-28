Hurry! This Black Friday TV deal slashes $200 off Sony's stellar 65-inch Google TV

Early Black Friday TV deals are in full swing, meaning some of the best TVs on the market are already getting epic discounts. So if you're on the hunt to score yourself a 4K TV for a killer discount, we've got good news for you.

Right now you can get the 65-inch Sony X85J 4K TV on sale for $998 at Amazon. That's taking $201 off its original price of $1,199, making it one of the best deals we've spotted so far. Hurry though, as stock is limited. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy also has the same model listed for an identical price.

Sony 65" X85J 4K TV Sony 65" X85J 4K TV: was $1,199 now $998 @ Amazon

This killer deal saves you $201 on one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a massive 65-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants. View Deal

The X85J is one of the best TVs available, having arrived just earlier this year. This particular model features a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as motion enhancement technology — all packed in a sleek design.

This smart TV also makes using some of the best streaming services easier than ever. Thanks to the Google TV operating system, you'll be able to indulge in entertainment-leading services from the likes of Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.



And the sound doesn't disappoint either. The Sony X85J supports DTS Digital surround sound technology, meaning that you will get the most immersive audio experience.

Fans of voice-controlled AI assistants will also be glad to discover that the Sony X85J has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa already built in. And with hands-free voice control, you can navigate through your brand-new TV effortlessly with just the sound of your voice.

All-in-all, this deal offers great savings on one of the top-notch TVs available. Do keep in mind that TVs have a habit of selling out fast, so make sure to act fast while the stock lasts. And check out our Black Friday deals page for more savings in every category.