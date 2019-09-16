Huge Huawei Mate 30 Leak Reveals the Whole Series

We’re only a few days away from the official launch of Huawei’s Mate 30 series of phablets. But leakers and their sources never stop, and unfortunately for Huawei we have now seen what looks like the entire Mate 30 range.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Twitter leaker Evan Blass sent out a series of tweets of what is almost certainly promotional art for Huawei’s latest smartphone. This includes multiple versions of the Mate 30, including the standard edition, the pared-down Mate 30 Lite and the Porsche Design edition, complete with a redesigned chassis and a customised operating system going by the images.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Mate 30’s quad camera set-up, placed within a signature circular frame, can be clearly seen in these shots. The most recent rumors suggest this will be comprised of a 40MP main sensor, a 40MP cine sensor, an 8MP 3x zoom telephoto sensor and a time of flight sensor, which at least in hardware terms is a match for the Note 10 or even Huawei’s own P30 Pro .

MORE: OnePlus 7T Could Get Triple Cameras, Rapid Charging

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

From the side angles, you can see Huawei drawing attention to its edgeless screen. This isn’t unique to Huawei; Samsung is probably the best known manufacturer who does this with its displays, but Huawei’s seems to extend even further down the sides of the phone, and at a sharper angle. Combine this with the rumored 6.8-inch size, and the Mate 30 could give a class leading video watching and game playing experience, even with stiff competition from the Note 10 Plus .

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

On the front, we can see that Huawei’s using a substantial center-aligned notch to house the front cameras, unlike the water-drop notch it used on the P30 and P30 Pro . There’s a good reason for this in the form of Huawei’s upgraded facial recognition technology. As well as keeping your phone extra secure, the new system is rumored to be capable of measuring your heart and breath rate. It looks like there’s a slight difference in size between the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, in order to make room for the biometric tech plus standard and wide selfie cameras and another TOF sensor.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)