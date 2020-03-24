HP Chromebook 14 for $388 is the ultimate work from home upgrade

Many Chromebooks suffer from small, low resolution displays, but the HP Chromebook 14 bucks the trend with its 1080p, 14-inch touchscreen LCD. Even better, this Chromebook is now 47% off.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook 14 on sale for $388.49. That's $345 off and one of the best Chromebook deals you'll find right now. We especially like this deal because — unlike many inexpensive Chromebooks — this model packs a 1080p LCD.

HP Chromebook 14: was $733 now $388 @ HP

The HP Chromebook 14 is an excellent machine for daily tasks. It features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display, Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB eMMC of storage. It's now $345 off its normal price. View Deal

The HP Chromebook 14 features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display, 1.1GHz Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB eMMC of storage. While there are cheaper configurations of this laptop available, we prefer this model because it packs a 1080p LCD, which is a must if you plan on using this laptop for more than just a few hours.

It's worth noting that during the checkout process, you can spend an extra $3 to double the storage from 16GB to 32GB eMMC. If that still sounds paltry, remember that Chromebooks are designed to integrate with Google's services, so files aren't generally meant to be kept locally.

The Chromebook 14 is just one of many laptops on sale in HP's current work from home sale.