How to Watch UFC 239: Live Stream Jones vs Santos

It’s time once again for another exciting night of fights with UFC 239. We're just mere minutes away from the show starting at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And with a slew of major fights on the card, including a title bout between Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm, plus Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos, there will be plenty of fireworks. Whatever the case, if you want to live stream UFC 239, here’s your guide to do it.

Actually watching UFC 239 might not be so simple if you’re on the go or at home. You’ll need to do some bouncing around to different channels and when it’s all said and done, you might just find the best solution to be UFC’s own streaming platform.

Where can I live stream UFC 239?



UFC 239 will be available on several different channels at different times. That’s because there are two preliminary rounds — the early prelims and the prelims — followed by the Main Card. And unfortunately, they’re all on different services.

Still, if you want to watch every fight, you can start watching on UFC’s Fight Pass starting at 6:15 p.m. ET. You can then move to ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and go to the Main Card on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

Here’s a fight breakdown:

Thiago Santos vs Jon Jones (c) for the Light heavyweight title

Holly Holm vs Amanda Nunes (c) for the Women's bantamweight title

Ben Askren vs Jorge Masvidal

Luke Rockhold vs Jan Blachowicz

Michael Chiesa vs Diego Sanchez

Preliminary Matches:

Arnold Allen vs Gilbert Melendez

Marlon Vera vs Nohelin Hernandez

Claudia Gadelha vs Randa Markos

Song Yadong vs Alejandro Perez

Early Prelims:

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Jack Marshman

Ismail Naurdiev vs Chance Rencountre

Julia Avila vs Pannie Kianzad

How do I use a VPN to live stream UFC 239?



If you're traveling outside the country during UFC 239, you'll still be able to watch it. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering, should you need them during UFC 239.

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.

TunnelBear: Performance is just average, but this is one of the simpler VPNs out there, and at $9.99 for one month of service, TunnelBear is a lower-cost option if you just want to use the VPN during the fights.