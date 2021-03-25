How to watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney Plus: Release date and time, cast, trailer and more

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers details Release date: Friday, March 26 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Emilio Estevez

Showrunner: Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa

Episodes: 10

Quack, quack ... get ready to watch the Mighty Ducks in flight on Disney Plus. Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is a reboot/sequel series to the '90s-era youth hockey trilogy (which starred a young Joshua Jackson). Emilio Estevez reprises his role as inspiring coach Gordon Bombay and several former Ducks are set to make appearances in later episodes.

But Mighty Ducks: Game Changers puts a major twist on the underdog team we knew and loved in the films. Now, the Ducks are a junior hockey powerhouse and extremely selective about who makes the team. When 12-year-old Evan Marrow (Brady Noon) is cut, his mother Alex (Lauren Graham) encourages him to form a new underdog team. And they get the help of the Ducks' original coach, Gordon.

Gordon isn't the only familiar face who will pop up on Game Changers. We'll also see Marguerite Moreau (Connie), Elden Henson (Fulton), Matt Doherty (Averman), Vinny La Russo (Adam Banks), Garrette Henson (Guy) and Justin Wong (Kenny Wu) in episode 6.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney Plus.

How to watch Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney Plus

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will stream exclusively on Disney Plus. The first episode comes out Friday, March 26 at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers trailer

The trailer for Mighty Ducks: Game Changers opens by establishing the new status quo: the Ducks rule. This powerhouse team is now made up of superstar kids whose parents hire them personal trailers. That leaves some kids behind, which Lauren Graham's tenacious single mother character is determined to fix.

She reaches out to Gordon Bombay, who declares he hates hockey and kids — which is funny, since he owns an ice rink. Can Bombay take another ragtag team to the championship?

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast

The cast of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is led by Lauren Graham as Alex Marrow, a single mom. Brady Noon plays Evan Marrow, Alex's 12-year-old son and aspiring hockey player.

Emilio Estevez reprises his role as Gordon Bombay from the films. Gordin is a a former defense attorney who was forced to coach the original Mighty Ducks as community service. In Game Changers, he owns an ice rink.

Other cast members include:

Swayam Bhatia as Sofi Hudson-Batra

Taegen Burns as Maya

Bella Higginbotham as Lauren

Luke Islam as Koob

Kiefer O'Reilly as Logan

DJ Watts as Sam

Some cast members from the original films will appear in the sixth episode, including Marguerite Moreau (Connie), Elden Henson (Fulton), Matt Doherty (Averman), Vinny La Russo (Adam Banks), Garrette Henson (Guy) and Justin Wong (Kenny Wu).

No word on whether Joshua Jackson might show up as Charlie Conway.