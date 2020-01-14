How to watch the January Democratic debate: Will Warren and Sanders finally clash?

As the gloves begin to come off, the January Democratic debate arrives to give the major candidates another chance to make headlines. And on Tuesday night, the spotlight will be on senators Bernie Sanders (VT) and Elizabeth Warren (MA), whose bases have started to fracture.

Sanders has a decent lead in some polls, but it's been within tight enough windows for his position to turn on a dime. And you can bet that means that all of the other candidates are going to paint a target on the Vermont senator.

Since we've kinda got impeachment in the rear-view window — at least until the Senate trial begins — the other major Trumpian element that might come into play is the seemingly-avoided war with Iran. None of these remaining candidates will likely differ on this topic, though.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Sanders will stand in the middle of the stage, according to a CNN report. This helps frame the front-runners.

When is the latest Democratic debate? The January debate takes place on CNN, emanating from the Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. It starts at 9 p.m. Eastern | 6 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Yes, those in the U.K. are staying up until 2 a.m. GMT, which even I couldn't do for this debate.

Tonight's Democratic debate lineup

Joe Biden (former vice president)

Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN mayor)

Amy Klobuchar (MN senator)

Bernie Sanders (VT senator)

Tom Steyer (billionaire)

Elizabeth Warren (MA senator)

Since the last debate, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang left the stage group, getting eliminated due to low poll numbers. Yang himself is arguing that this is unfair, claiming there wasn't enough polling conducted to give him a chance.

Cory Booker's gone from missing at the debate to M.I.A. in general, suspending his campaign for president.

Neither Deval Patrick (former governor, Massachusetts) and Mike Bloomberg (former mayor, New York) have polled well enough to appear at the debate.

How can I watch the Democratic debates online?

Tuesday's Democratic debate airs on CNN (including CNN International and CNN en Español)

CNN is on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now (the former DirecTV Now).

Where can I live stream Tuesday's Democratic debate?

For starters, you can just simply fire up CNN.com — where it will stream free for all. If you watch directly from CNN's iOS or Android apps, or the CNNgo app on Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast or Roku — you won't even need to log in with a cable company account to watch the debate.

You can also watch the debate through one of the below streaming services:

How do I use a VPN to watch the December Democratic debate online?

If, by chance, you're on vacation, and you want to use one of those streaming services you've already paid for, you might be shut out. Location-based blackout issues stop services from working when you're out of the country, but a VPN (a virtual private network) can help you connect through a U.S. server, as if you were back at home.

