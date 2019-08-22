How to Watch the Ashes 2019 Live Stream: England vs Australia 3rd Test match

After a draw at Lord's and a loss at Edgbaston, England enter the 3rd Ashes Test of 2019 hoping this time's the charm. They certainly have the momentum and they'll be favorites to even up the series - it's time to seek out an Ashes 3rd Test live stream to find out if they will.

While England will hope that Jofra Archer will wage another war for wickets, they will likely need Jason Roy to wake from his post-World Cup slumber or Joe Root to thrive as he (potentially) moves back to number four in the batting order.

The Australian crew might not be against the wall like England are, but the loss of talisman Steve Smith brings them into this Test on the back foot. If you're cheering on the Aussies, you're likely hoping that James Pattinson returns fit and in a fury.

Oh, and in good news for all, as the forecast calls for no rain for the five day stretch, so don't worry about the kind of delays that dogged the action at Lord's.

When is the Ashes series Third Test? The third Test runs from August 22 to August 26 at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Each day’s play starts at 11 a.m. local time, aka 6 a.m. Eastern time and 3 a.m. Pacific.

How to live stream the 3rd Ashes Test in America

The 3rd Test of the Ashes will kick off in the U.S. at 6 a.m. on the Willow TV channel. Willow is available both as an ala carte streaming service (for $9.99 per month), and as a part of cable TV packages, from providers including Dish, Fios Verizon and Charter. It's also available for $9.99 per month as an add-on for Sling TV.

How to live stream the 3rd Test of Ashes in the UK

Over in the UK, the Ashes are available for Sky Sports subscribers, which showing the event on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky Q Experience subscribers (£35 per month) will see the third Test in up to UHD resolution. You're also not tied to a TV, either, as the Sky Go app.

Don't despair if you don't subscribe to Sky: all of its channels can be procured with a Now TV sports pass , which starts at £8.99 for a day's use. The entire Third Test can be viewed with the £14.99 per week rate, though the £33.99 per month package is the best value.

How to watch the Ashes 3rd Test from anywhere in the world with a VPN

It doesn't matter if you're in England or Australia: you can watch the 3rd Test of the Ashes from wherever you go, and use the streaming service you're used to in defiance of any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.29/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal