How to Watch the 3rd Democratic Debate Online: Biden vs Warren Live

The debates are live. After two rounds of Democratic presidential debates that split the field into two separate nights, we're finally getting all of the important candidates in the same evening. So it's time to find out how to watch the third Democratic debate online, so you can see front-runner Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren (his highest-polling challenger) on the same stage at the same time.

Yes, Bernie and Booker and Kamala will also be on the stage, but all attention is on how Biden and Warren will spar, as they're currently seen as the most serious candidates. The rest of the field will also probably see tonight's debate as a long-awaited opportunity to slow Warren — or will they opt to gain ground at Biden's expense, based on the thought it's easier to pile on Biden.

Also, expect the unexpected from technocrat Andrew Yang, who will reportedly announce a plan to donate $120,000 to 10 random families as a test run for his universal basic income plan.

When is the 3rd Democratic debate? The battle for the nomination continues tonight (Thursday, Sept. 12) at 8 p.m. Eastern | 5 p.m. Pacific. World politics-focused Brits will be tuning in late tonight, at 1 a.m. (yes, technically that's tomorrow).

Andrew Yang’s campaign manager just called to tell me that at tomorrow night’s debate, Yang will be doing "something no presidential candidate has ever done before in history.” He declined to go further than that.September 11, 2019

Weird, right? If he's going to build hype like this he better not disappoint.

Tonight's Democratic debate lineup

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey

Senator Kamala Harris of California

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Obama Housing Secretary Julián Castro

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas

Tech investor Andrew Yang

How can I watch the Democratic debates online?

This one's pretty easy. ABC and Univision play host to the third round of the DNC debates. It will also stream on ABC News Live, via ABCNews.com, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight.

ABC is available on PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (which also has ABC News Live) and AT&T TV Now (which used to be DirecTV Now).

How do I use a VPN to watch the Democratic debate online?

If you're traveling outside the U.S., you can still watch the latest Democratic debates. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Here are our favorite VPN options:

