How to watch Scotland vs England: Live stream Six Nations 2020 rugby online

We've seen major changes on the road to Scotland vs England. Live stream this game to see how England (which just fell to France) does with Willi Heinz taking the field and Ben Youngs taking a seat on the bench. Also, Mako Vunipola's taking Joe Marler's slot in the starting 15.

Scotland also lost in its last match, by 7 to Ireland, so both teams are looking for their first W. This is just some of the drama preceding this anticipated chapter of Six Nations 2020. For the uninitiated, these are two of the six teams — Ireland, Italy, Wales and France fill out the sextet — vying to own the art of Rugby across Europe.

England's team, at the moment, consists of Vunipola, George, Sinckler in the first row, then Itoje and Kruis, with Ludlam, Curry and Underhill behind them. Then, it's Heinz, Ford and Farrell followed by Joseph, with Daly and May behind him, and Furbank finishing out the 15.

For Scotland, the first row is Sutherland, Brown and Fagerson, with Cummings and Gray behind them. Then Ritchie, Bradbury and Watson. Price, Hastings and Johnson. Next, there's Jones in front of Kinghorn and Maitland, with Hogg at the end.

Those unable to attend, though, aren't out of luck. Scotland vs England live streams aren't difficult to get, at least if you've got our guide to catching the game. And don't worry, you can catch this bout from anywhere on earth, on the service of your choice.

Scotland vs England start time, channel Scotland vs England starts at 11:45 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, Feb. 8. That's 4:45 p.m. GMT and 8:45 a.m. Pacific.

How do I live stream Scotland vs England from anywhere on earth?

If you’re traveling, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

Live stream Scotland vs England in the UK, Canada and Australia

Those in the UK will watch on ITV1, and can stream the match on ITV Hub. The ITV app enables streaming on mobile devices and tablets.

If you're in Canada, you'll need to turn to DAZN, another streaming service that offers access to boxing and other fight games, but also rugby matchups. DAZN costs $100 per year.

If you're in Australia, you've got two options. The first, the beIN Sports subscription service is showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. Foxtel customers can just add beIN channels to their package for $19.99, and there's also a two-week free trial to start.

How to watch Scotland vs England in the US

The only annoying thing about this great string of Rugby games is that it's not on a traditional channel (like it is in the U.K.) Instead, you need NBC Sports Gold, which costs $80 per year.

You can also consider the NBC Sports Gold rugby package to get Premiership Rugby League coverage and the Heineken Champions Cup. Either way, grab the NBC Sports Gold app, which is on phones, tablets and streaming devices.

If you can wait a little, you can save a lot. The NBCSN sports channel is offering these rugby games, but at varying tape delays. Scotland vs England, for example, starts 15 minutes later, at noon. Maybe this will work if you're not using social media or texting with friends watching live.

SlingTV: If you really want to save money on streaming the 2020 Six Nations, Sling is your best bet. The service includes NBCSN in its Blue package of channels, which costs $30 a month. The first month is discounted to $20.

YouTube TV: YouTube's live TV streaming service is the next cheapest option at $50 a month, which includes 70-plus channels in addition to NBCSN. There's a cloud DVR feature for taping shows and watching them later, if you want to further time-shift NBCSN's tape-delayed coverage of the 2020 Six Nations.

Fubo.TV: Fubo.TV touts its focus on streaming live sports, and its $55-a-month package also includes NBCSN. You get a cloud DVR feature here as well.