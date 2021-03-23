How to watch Future Games Show — featuring 40 new games for PS5, Xbox Series X and more

This Thursday, our sister publication GamesRadar+ is bringing back the Future Games Show, and it will showcase 40 games from 30 different publishers across PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. Viewers can expect to see the latest from Sega, Team 17, Warner Bros. Games, Frontier Developments and EA.

The pre-show, presented by Daedalic Entertainment, the publisher behind next year's Lord of the Rings: Gollum, will start at 2:45 PDT / 5:45 EDT / 9:45 GMT. It will be hosted by Stephanie Panisello, who plays Claire Redfield in Netflix's upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. It will be streamed on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and GamesRadar .

Viewers can expect to see a mix of world premiers, developer interviews and other exclusive announcements. The stream will focus on upcoming PS4, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC games. The event will also be hosted by Resident Evil 3 Remake voice actors Jeff Schine (Chris Redfield) and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine).

"I am thrilled to be presenting the Future Game Show: Spring Showcase alongside my talented Resident Evil 3 remake co-star Jeff Schine," said Tompkins in a press release. It's bound to be a blast and I am so looking forward to showing the fans some of the amazing new games coming out this year!"

Last year's Future Games Show featured games like Blankos Block Party and Dustborn. But also included were interesting panels, like the Future of Gaming hosted by Nathan Drake voice actor Nolan North. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, interviews and panels will take place remotely.

"Both of us are die hard gamers so getting the chance to host the Future Games Show is really exciting," said Schine in a press release. "I’ve been trying to get a sneak peak at the line up, haven’t had much luck…but from the little I’ve been told so far, it's gonna be quite the show. Can't wait to show you guys some new looks at upcoming games, and maybe share an announcement or two."