Nintendo Switch Pro killer graphics upgrade just revealed — and this could be the price

The Nintendo Switch Pro is looking to be a stellar device, as now the console-handheld hybrid will reportedly utilize Nvidia's AI technology to achieve 4K.

Per a report by Bloomberg, the Nintendo Switch Pro will support Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling, or DLSS, a technique that uses artificial intelligence to upscale 1080p and 1440p images to 4K. The technology does require special chips from Nvidia.

If Bloomberg's reporting is accurate, this could put the Nintendo Switch family closer to the current-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X in terms of power. No details were given on other quality-of-life improvements, like increased battery life or the addition of Bluetooth support. It's also uncertain if a new power supply will be necessary, assuming this more powerful Switch Pro will require a greater power draw.

While Nintendo fans have been waiting for a system that can match their 4K displays, the graphical fidelity still likely won't be at the level of what's found on the PS5 or Xbox Series X. This is because the physical dimensions of a Switch Pro are still small in comparison. For that reason, throwing in a powerful CPU that requires an extensive cooling array won't be feasible for portability. Even then, considering the quality of mobile games at the moment, to take that image and be able to use AI to upscale to 4K will be welcome for many Nintendo fans.

Nintendo Switch Pro price

Given that the Switch Pro will use a more powerful chip, more memory and OLED display technology via Samsung, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst believes the device will cost $400. Bloomberg also reports that Nintendo will couple the launch of the Switch Pro with "a bounty of new games."

If that pricing holds true, the Switch Pro would be able to undercut the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which cost $499. However, the digital-only version of the PS5 costs $399 and the Xbox Series S is only $299.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, chip shortages continue to plague electronics manufacturing. While the Nintendo Switch Pro will likely use a more plentiful 12nm chip, there may still be a shortage come this winter. Much like how people are continuing to Google search for PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock months after its initial launches, a similar situation will likely occur with the Switch Pro.