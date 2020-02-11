How to preorder the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 lineup is official and if you want to be among the first to own Samsung's new flagships, we're showing you where and how to preorder the Galaxy S20.

As expected, Samsung announced three new phones at its Unpacked event today: the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus, and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three phones come with 5G connectivity, which makes the Galaxy S20 family the first to fully embrace 5G.

Preorders for the Galaxy S20 family officially begin Friday, February 21 at 12:01am ET. The phones will be available in-store and online starting March 6.

Currently, there are various ways to preorder the Galaxy S20. There are even some early discounts you can take advantage of. Here you'll find a full run down of all your options.

Galaxy S20 models and pricing Model 12GB RAM / 128GB 12GB RAM / 512GB 16GB RAM/ 512GB Galaxy S20 $999.99 N/A N/A Galaxy S20 Plus $1,199.99 $1,299.99 N/A Galaxy S20 Ultra $1,399.99 N/A $1,499.99

Samsung Galaxy S10 preorders

At Samsung, you can preorder the Galaxy S20 unlocked or via AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, or U.S. Cellular. Preorders run from February 21 through March 5, and consumers who preorder during that timeframe can get a $100 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20, $150 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20 Plus, or a $200 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Meanwhile, consumers who trade-in an eligible device (Samsung, Apple, or Google phones only) can also get up to a $799 credit toward the purchase of any Galaxy S20 device. Trade-in credits are pretty generous and you can get $200 for an iPhone 6s. (By comparison the Apple Store only gives you an $80 credit for an iPhone 6s).

Best Buy Galaxy S20 preorders

Best Buy's Galaxy S20 preorders are slightly more tempting than Samsung's. For instance, preorder the Galaxy S20 at Best Buy and you'll get up to $850 off. (The discount requires a preorder, activation, and trade-in). Plus, you'll also get up to a $200 Samsung credit based on which S20 you preorder.

Verizon Galaxy S20 preorders

Preorders for the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will begin on February 21 at 12:01am ET at Verizon. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2020. (No precise date has been set yet by Verizon). In terms of pricing, you'll pay $49.99/month for the Galaxy S20 Plus and $58.33/month for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Both prices are based on Verizon's 24-month device payment plan.

AT&T Galaxy S20 preorders

AT&T has one of the most attractive Galaxy S20 offers. Customers who preorder the Galaxy S20 and sign up for AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite will get a free Galaxy S20 and a Galaxy S20 Plus from $200. The requirements are that you buy your phones on an installment plan and trade-in an eligible smartphone. Unlimited Extra plans start at $75/month for one line. It includes unlimited talk, text, and data in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. You also get 5G access, standard def streaming, and 15GB mobile hotspot per line.

Meanwhile, AT&T Unlimited Elite starts at $85/month for one line. It bumps you up to HD streaming, 30GB mobile hotspot per line, and HBO access.

T-Mobile Galaxy S20 preorders

T-Mobile will carry all three new Galaxy S20 smartphones, but as of today — you'll be paying full price for the phones. The UnCarrier network hasn't announced any promotional pricing for the new devices. That said, you'll pay $41.67/month for the Galaxy S20, $50/month for the Galaxy S20 Plus, and $58.34/month for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three plans are based on a 24-month T-Mobile equipment installation plan. None of the base models will require a down payment, but the 512GB models will require a $149.99 (S20 Plus) and $199.99 (S20 Ultra) down payment.

Sprint Galaxy S20 preorders

Sprint has confirmed that it will offer all three new Galaxy S20 smartphones, however, pricing and promos will be announced closer to their preorder date (February 21).