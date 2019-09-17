How to Get Apple Arcade Right Now

Apple Arcade isn't supposed to deliver a massive trough of games until this Thursday (Sept. 19), but you don't have to wait. We just found a way to get those apps a couple days early: enroll one of your devices on Apple's iOS 13 beta programs.

We tried this out at the Tom's Guide office, and it worked on our iPad Pro (fine print from Apple suggests this will also work on iPhones). Soon, we found ourselves immersed in Enter The Gungeon and Sayonara Wild Hearts (and bored by Lego Brawls).

Here's everything you need to sign up for Apple Arcade and try these games out early.

2. Open App Store.

(Image credit: apple)

3. Tap the Arcade tab.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Tap Try It Free (and complete the sign-up for the 7-day trial).