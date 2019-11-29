Holy crap! HP's $1,299 touchscreen laptop is $399 right now for Black Friday [Update]

Update 3:15 p.m. ET: HP raised the price of the 15z up to $429.99. It's still a stellar deal, and we would keep an eye on it to see if it drops again.

Black Friday laptop deals just keep getting better. If you're looking for high-quality computing power at a ridiculous discount, HP has a Black Friday deal with seriously impressive specs.

It’s rare to find a laptop as marked down as HP’s 15z, which just dropped from $1,299 to $399 on HP’s website. At $90 off the original price, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen today, period.

HP Laptop 15z: was $1,299 now $429 @ Dell

Save big on this 15-inch laptop for Black Friday. The HP 15z comes with a powerful AMD CPU, 16 GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for a very low price. View Deal

The $399 deal is for the base model of the 15z Touch, which features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Vega 8 CPU, 16GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and a 15.6-inch HD touch display.

For a bit more money, you can get some major upgrades. We'd encourage you to consider spending an extra $50 for a Full HD touch display.

But whichever version you choose, you'll get HP laptop with a top-notch CPU. The laptop's fast charging function is another major perk: HP says it takes just 45 minutes to juice the 15z up 50%.

