Gymnastics women's team final live stream: Tokyo Olympics channels, start time and how to watch online

Women's gymnastics team final date and time Women's Team Final takes place live at Team qualification live at 6:45 a.m. ET, rebroadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 27.

• U.S. — Watch live on Peacock or on tape delay on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch for free on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Will Team USA win gold in the Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics women’s team final live stream? The Simone Biles-led squad has been the favorite to stand atop the podium, but received a major shock during qualifying when they placed second after the ROC.

They finished more than a point behind the Russian Olympic Committee after uncharacteristic deductions from Biles (still the top contender for the All-Around gold) and a fall off the balance beam by Jordan Chiles. Still, strong performances by Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum — as well as the high difficulty of Biles' routines — propelled Team USA into the Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics women’s team final.

Luckily, the scores from qualifying do not carry over to the final. The four athletes start with a clean slate as they hit the floor, vault, uneven bars and balance beam once again in a bid for glory and gold.

(Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner, the other members of the team, are only competing as individuals. Carey qualified for the vault and floor finals later this week.)

Here's everything you need to watch Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics women’s team final live stream:

How to watch the Team USA gymnastics from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics women’s team final live in the U.S.

The women’s gymnastics team final is streaming live at 6:45 a.m. ET, with a rebroadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch gymnastics live, you'll need Peacock. Otherwise, delayed primetime coverage is airing on NBC.

NBC is included in the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package, in certain markets. Sling Blue also comes with NBCSN and CNBC, which are both airing events. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100+ channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics women’s team final live in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The BBC iPlayer has generally been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K. They're listing coverage of gymnastics as part of their Day 4 morning coverage starting at 9 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

The event will also be streaming at 11:35 a.m. ET on the new service Discovery+, which has the rights to full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics women’s team final live in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sportsnet, TLN, TSN and CBC are all streaming various Olympics events online if you log in with your cable provider or sign up for a standalone package. Sportsnet costs $19.99 a month, while streaming-only TSN costs $4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

CBC's schedule has the Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics women’s team final as part of their morning coverage, starting at 6 a.m. ET.

If you're traveling out of the country, you can use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.