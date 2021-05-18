GTA 5 release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X just revealed

Christmas has come very early for GTA 5 and GTA Online fans as Rockstar has just dropped a truckload of information on players, including the release date of the PS5 and Xbox Series X edition of the games.

The “expanded and enhanced” versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 11, Rockstar confirmed in an official blog post. The announcement also reiterates that PS5 players will get free exclusive access to a standalone version of GTA Online for three months after release.

Not much else is known about the next-gen port of GTA 5, though curiously it’ll be the third generation of consoles the game has been released for. After originally launching on PS3/Xbox 360 in 2013, it was refreshed for the PS4/Xbox One in 2014, and now seven years later will grace the PS5 and Xbox Series X this fall.

The blog doesn’t directly mention whether current owners of GTA 5 on PS4 or Xbox One will be entitled to a free or discounted upgrade to the next-gen version. This has been fairly common with games that have released across multiple generations recently, but based on Rockstar’s track record, it would seem unlikely in this case.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The blog post also goes over a fairly extensive list of updates and additions that will be making their way into GTA Online through the remainder of the year. These include some fan-requested additions as well as some items celebrating the series past.

On May 27, eight new stunt races will be added to the game which will span multiple vehicle classes and Rockstar is promising to provide “an array of white-knuckle thrills.” Shortly thereafter, the Tron-inspired Deadline mode will get seven new areas bursting with neon lights and opportunities to obliterate your opponents. Survival mode, think GTA Battle Royal, will also be expanded later this year with new locations through Los Santos and Blaine County.

Alongside these new maps and tracks will be a load of new cars to steal and opportunities to earn huge amounts of GTA dollars in new robbery missions. Perhaps most excitingly, however, is the tease towards the end of the blog post which promises “fun surprises” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA III — is a full remake too much to ask for?

Red Dead fans haven’t been left out

(Image credit: Rockstar)

While the blog post is primarily dedicated to GTA 5 and GTA Online news, fans of Rockstar's Wild West series haven’t been forgotten about. Red Dead Online is also getting a whole load of fresh content in the coming months as well.

Eight new races are being added to the online game, which will include new Open Races which task you with setting your own course to the finish line. Plus, Target Races are being added. These require you to shoot a selection of checkpoints with a bow and arrow while on horseback. These new races will be available on May 25.

A larger summer update will add new missions to the game which will task you with working with Angelo Bronte’s trusted lieutenant Guido Martelli in the seedy city of Saint-Denis. Red Dead Online was recently added to Xbox Game Pass, and with all this extra content on the way, there’s never been a better time to step into the saddle and give the game a try.