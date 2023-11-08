Grand Theft Auto VI may finally get revealed this week — what we know

A Grand Theft Auto VI announcement has become more of a meme than an actuality — given Rockstar has milked the fifth instalment and its online mode for ten years, over three console generations. But if this leak is to be believed, the sequel may be a lot closer than you think.

According to Bloomberg , Rockstar Games has plans to announce the highly anticipated title “as early as this week,” which will be followed by a trailer dropping next month to celebrate the studio’s 25th anniversary.

Welcome back to Vice City

This is easily one of the most anticipated titles in years, so what do we know about it so far? Well, we did get some information from the major leak of the game back in September 2022 — the key one being a location confirmation.

As the sub-heading suggests, a clip showed one of the playable protagonists hopping aboard the “Vice City Metro,” which indicates we’re heading back to Rockstar’s creative interpretation of Miami. On top of that, there was also an additional 90-second clip that allowed you to play as Lucia — one of two playable characters.

It was one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, which saw the source code and assets of GTA VI get revealed to the world. Rockstar was quick to go scorched Earth on this situation — allowing user discussion of the leaks, but ensuring no images or videos are shared anywhere.

Finally, what about a potential release date? Chances are we’ll see a launch window in Rockstar’s promotional materials, but given that Take-Two has dropped a hint in its financials to a 2024 release, be prepared to wait for a little while.