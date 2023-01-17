Google Pixel Fold design and features teased with new leaked dummy unit

You can watch an unusual Google Pixel Fold hands-on right now thanks to tech YouTuber Dave2D (opens in new tab).

Dave2D's got his hands on a blank plastic model of the Pixel Fold, one that supposedly matches the alleged measurements of the device, albeit without any of the hardware. It's likely a dummy used by accessory makers to ensure their stuff fits the device it's made for, so it should in theory match the measurements of the real thing.

The overall design matches the renders for the Pixel Fold that we've seen before, with a front screen and inner screen design that's familiar to anyone who's checked out current foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The most Pixel-y part of the design is the horizontal camera bump. It has rounded edges that don't join with the sides of the phone, unlike on the Pixel 7 series, but it's otherwise very similar. While it's not clear on the dummy, it's thought that the Pixel Fold will have three rear cameras, covering the usual main/ultrawide/telephoto roles that other flagship phones' cameras do.

(Image credit: Dave2D/YouTube)

As for front-facing cameras, it looks like there will be either no camera or a punch-hole selfie camera on the front display, and then one nestled in the thick top bezel of the inner display, as per earlier rumors. The bezels are considerably chunkier than those on other foldable phones' main screens, but at least Google's making good use of it to house a camera.

(Image credit: Dave2D/YouTube)

The displays themselves, in line with other rumors, are a 5.7-inch front display and 7.67-inch inner display. Comparing the Pixel Fold to existing foldables, it seems more like the mid-sized Oppo Find N2 rather than the larger and taller Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Honor Magic VS, or the compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Motorola Razr 3.

(Image credit: Dave2D/YouTube)

Despite the generous display size, the Pixel Fold seems set to be quite thin. The dummy, Dave2D shows us, measures just 5.7mm deep unfolded, or 8.7mm if you include the camera bump. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 6.3mm when unfolded, the Honor Magic Vs 6.1mm and the Oppo Find N2 7.4mm.

(Image credit: Dave2D/YouTube)

One of the biggest issues with foldable displays is how they have creases running down the hinge, often quite noticeable ones. Although the dummy doesn't use an actual display or hinge, the Pixel Fold's rumored to have a waterdrop-style hinge design that lets the phone close completely, without any gap like you'd see on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and with minimal creasing.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also rumored to feature a similar waterdrop hinge, so it appears the race is on for the crease-free foldable phone.

Dave 2D also points out how the dummy's speaker holes are located on the top left and bottom right of the phone. That may not seem like much, but he notes that this should mean you'd get stereo sound whether you hold the phone vertically or horizontally.

If all that sounds appealing, just keep in mind the $1,700 - $1,800 price tag that's been rumored for the Pixel Fold. That is about the going rate for a foldable phone, but it's unfortunate since part of the Pixel 7 series' appeal is how much cheaper they are than equivalent Samsung or Apple devices. Seems like the Pixel Fold won't be following that example for now.

While we expect more Pixel Fold leaks to keep appearing in the coming months, we may get an official announcement for the phone at Google I/O 2023, which would presumably be in May like it has been in previous years. It would likely launch alongside the Pixel 7a.

Failing that, we may end up waiting until October, the month of the annual Made by Google event, where we may see the Pixel Fold appear alongside the next installment of the regular Pixel series, likely called the Pixel 8.