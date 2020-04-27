Google Pixel Buds 2 launch imminent as retailer posts listing

Google’s long-awaited Pixel Buds 2 fully-wireless headphones could launch imminently as retailer B&H has the earbuds listed for pre-order.

The listing has no actual shipping date for the next-generation Pixel Buds, but given that Google hasn't announced a release date for the earbuds beyond "Spring 2020", this listing could be a little premature. Releasing the second-generation Pixel Buds by the end of May would see Google hit the spring release window before it closes.

This is not the first time B&H has put the Pixel Buds 2 up for pre-order; it previously did so in February but it quickly removed the listing. However, this one looks like it's here to stay, which suggest the launch of the Pixel Buds 2 is coming very soon, maybe even today (April 27).

Other sites have also put up premature listings of the Pixel Buds 2, although they were quickly taken down. However, a companion app for the Pixel Buds has just popped up in Google's Play Store, so there's even more evidence to suggest the new Pixel Buds are on the verge of launching.

(Image credit: B&H)

The Pixel Buds 2, which Google will simply call the Pixel Buds, were revealed back in October 2019 alongside the launch of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. But while the phones launched in 2019, Google didn’t give, and still hasn’t given, any firmed-up release date for the headphones.

A pre-order page for the Pixel Buds 2 was posted by Abt Electronics and then rapidly removed, but not before World Top Trend got a glimpse of it. The pre-order page suggested that Google’s next earbuds could arrive in May.

While the original Pixel Buds came filled with some smart technology, such as a real-time language-translation ability, they were found a little wanting on the audio side. The use of a wire to connect the two earbuds and inconsistent performance also meant Google’s headphones were soundly beaten by Apple’s AirPods.

But with a new completely wireless design and slated improved audio capabilities, the second-generation Pixel Buds look set to lock horns with Apple’s supposedly upcoming AirPods 3 and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus.

Smart filter

The Pixel Buds 2 are also slated to have some smart ambient sound abilities to adjust how much environmental sound is allowed to filter through to the wearer’s ears.

A “spatial vent” on the underside of the earbuds will allow ambient noise to filter through, with the idea that Pixel Buds 2 wearers won’t feel completely isolated from the world and thus avoid stepping into a busy road and not hearing an oncoming bus.

If the Pixel Buds 2 have such a feature, then they are likely to lack active noise-cancelling tech. That could put them on the back foot when compared to the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3, both of which have impressive active noise cancellation.

But so far, Google’s next-generation Pixel Buds are shaping up to be a significant step up from their predecessors; Google just needs to release them already.