Google Pixel 7 volume buttons are popping off by themselves — here's what we know

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the best Android phones you can buy, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best phones period. But the devices are not without their problems. We’ve already reported on a number of issues affecting both Pixel 7 models since launch, but there’s one more to add to the list — volume buttons falling off.

Android Central (opens in new tab)’s Nichola Sutrich wrote about the problem earlier this week, revealing they had first-hand experience of the volume buttons coming off. Judging from pictures there doesn’t seem to be any kind of additional damage, just that the volume button has completely disconnected from the side of Sutrich’s Pixel 7 Pro.

Sutrich isn’t the only person that’s reported this issue either. A quick search of the Google Pixel subreddit (opens in new tab) reveals multiple users have had problems with the volume button falling off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — both as standalone posts and comments on other threads. There’s also more (opens in new tab) than one (opens in new tab) Google Support thread regarding the issue, alongsider other volume-related problems.

While a lot of people are reporting Google is replacing this issue under warranty, it’s a really odd flaw to experience on what's still a fairly new phone — and a major hassle if this means sending the phone back to Google. At least one user (opens in new tab) claims Google told them to take their phone to a nearby repair store, only to be told parts weren’t available on account of the Pixel 7 Pro being too new. That's… less than ideal, to say the least.

Some users have reported being able to pop the volume button back in, provided it didn’t get lost after falling off, but this apparently doesn’t feel particularly secure. However, others have said they can’t even manage this.

It’s not entirely clear why this is happening, especially since the Pixel 7’s volume button isn’t all that different from the one found on other phones — including the likes of the Pixel 6. Unfortunately, being a hardware issue, the only permanent solution is to file a warranty claim (opens in new tab) with Google and get the button fixed professionally.

One of the best Pixel 7 cases might help keep the button in place for now, but that’s only ever going to be a temporary solution. You’re far better off getting this fixed sooner, rather than later, and run the risk of additional hurdles getting in the way. Thankfully, while common, this issue doesn't seem to be that widespread.

Sadly, this is just another Pixel 7 problem to add to the list, following on from the likes of shattered camera glass and issues with inconsistent scrolling . Here’s hoping we don’t see any more hardware issues pop up over the coming weeks and months.