Google Pixel 7 design revealed from all angles — and the prices just leaked

We're about a week away from the Google Pixel 7's full reveal, but to whet your appetite, Google's letting you check out the design from all angles a little early.

A new official video (opens in new tab) on Google's YouTube page shows off the flagship Pixel 7 Pro model, similar to the one it published recently for the Pixel Watch. We've already had a look at a pre-production handset due to previous leaks, but this is the most detailed official look at the new Pixel we've had so far.

In the short clip, Google shows off the three available colors, Hazel (dark green with gold metal highlights), Obsidian (black with dark silver metal) and Snow (white with silver metal). The new design is similar to that of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, except the camera bar uses primarily metal rather than glass, with the cameras kept under glass windows to better highlight them.

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 regular hasn't got its own video yet, but perhaps we'll see it emerge in the next few days. That would show off a similar overall design to the Pixel 7 Pro, just with one fewer camera and different metal for the camera bar and side rails. The color options will differ slightly too, with Google having announced the color options as Obsidian, Snow and Lemongrass.

There's just been another exciting Pixel development aside from this sizzle reel, and while it's not official, it may have revealed the retail release date and the price of the new phone.

Daniel Lee of This is Tech Today (opens in new tab) found a now deleted Amazon listing for the Pixel 7, with the given price of $599, and a release date of October 13. That would mean the Pixels go on sale a week after the phone's reveal event on October 6, which makes sense given Google's usual timings.

Google pixel 7 on Amazon US. $599.99.It is still showing up in search cache but the listing gives an error if you click on it. We have the B0 number to keep track of though!#teampixel pic.twitter.com/w5Z09D28YESeptember 27, 2022 See more

At $600, the Pixel 7 would cost the same as the Pixel 6 at launch, which is excellent news. Part of what made the Pixel 6 series so attractive to buyers is how much lower the price was than similar phones from Samsung and Apple. With the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14 starting at $800, it'll be hard to ignore the extra value the Pixel 7 offers assuming it can match up across key performance areas like the display and cameras.

Everything we want to know about the new Pixels, including the price, will be revealed to us at the upcoming Google October event on October 6. We'll also see the Google Pixel Watch debut on the same stage. And if we're lucky we will also hear more about the Pixel Tablet and the still-rumored Pixel Fold foldable.