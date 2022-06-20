Google Pixel 6a promo images may have just leaked

The Google Pixel 6a isn’t due to go on sale until next month, but leaks have already spilled a bunch of details about the phone. The latest involves a series of official-looking promotional renders.

The images come from long-time leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab), and they certainly look like they might be the real deal. Of course, the fact we’ve seen the Pixel 6a before, and in all three colors, means there's nothing in the renders that we don’t already know. But if you want to see what the mid-range Pixel 6a might look from just about every conceivable angle, Blass has you covered.

Some 6A pix to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/2jsMK8Y5FGJune 14, 2022 See more

And, if this leak is legitimate, it shows just how bad Google’s leaking problem really is.

In recent weeks we’ve seen two Pixel 6a unboxings appear online: One supposedly from Google itself and another from Malaysian YouTuber Fazil Halim . Plus there’s the incident where the then-unannounced Pixel Watch was left in a restaurant , seemingly revealing a bunch of key details about Google’s first smartwatch ahead of its reveal at Google I/O the following month.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 6a open on July 21, and the phone will officially go on sale a week later on July 28. It will cost you $449 / £399, and will be available in three colors: chalk (white), sage (green) and charcoal (dark gray).

All three variants will have the same hardware, including the Google-made Tensor chipset, a 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,410 mAh battery, an 8MP selfie camera and a dual rear camera module with 12.2MP main lens and 12MP ultrawide angle lens. Charging is limited to 18W.

Naturally the Pixel 6a will come with Android 12 out of the box, with all the same Android-based perks as the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. That includes being the first in line to upgrade to Android 13 when it arrives later this year.

We don't know what sort of performance the Pixel 6a has to offer us just yet. But we will be doing our own testing when the phone launches to work out just how good the phone, its battery life and that Tensor chipset really are.