God of War Ragnarok game length may have just been leaked

God of War Ragnarok has been tipped to take a healthy 40 hours to complete its main story and side quests, giving PS5 and PS4 gamers plenty to dig their virtual axes into this November.

That's according to noted industry insider Tom Henderson, writing for Insider Gaming (opens in new tab), who claimed the next game featuring Kratos and his son Atreus will be around the same length as the 2018 reboot of God of War, which was widely regarded as one of the best PS4 games ever made .

Henderson broke down that 40-hour number further with 20 hours of playtime being attributed to the main story of the game and the same amount of time to side missions and post-game content. With this being the first installment of one of PlayStation's leading franchises on PS5, players can expect some incredibly animated cutscenes and should fetch their popcorn as Henderson suspects there will be three hours of story cutscenes and one hour of side content cutscenes.

David Jaffe, director of the original God of War on PS2, seemed to agree with Henderson’s estimates on his YouTube (opens in new tab) channel, stating: “I’m hearing from people in the know that the game is 40 hours. They’re aiming for 40 hours of gameplay.”

(Image credit: Sony)

Of course, these numbers are just estimates. Those of us who want to relish the world of Norse Mythology featured in the game might want to take our time while soaking it all in, honing combat mechanics, or just endlessly grumbling "boy" in our gruffest voice. Having waited four years for its release, it would foolish to rush through the game.

