Forget Nintendo Switch Pro — this is the handheld console we want

The Nintendo Switch Pro seems to be taking its time getting here, though there may be an alternative portable console to get excited about. And one that lets you play PC games on the go, without needing a bulky gaming laptop.

The Onexplayer, from One-Netbook Technology, blends the convenient portability of the Switch’s handheld design with the power of a Intel Tiger Lake processor-based PC. Just as long as you’re willing to pay for the privilege, that is.

The system can be purchased through Indiegogo, and it’s typical retail price is $999. The early bird deal lets you knock that down to $959, or you can get a less powerful model with a 512GB SSD and an Intel Core i5 processor for $819. But even doing that means buying a Onexplayer is still a very big investment.

Fortunately, unlike a lot of crowdfunding campaigns, this one isn’t going to make you wait several years before you get what has been promised. The Onexplayer is set to ship this June, though the number of consoles still available is limited. In fact a limited run of 50 2TB models has already sold out.

(Image credit: One-Netbook)

Still for that price you get a lot of fancy tech. That includes an 11thGen Intel Core processor, an 8.4-inch display with 2560 x 1600 (2.5K) display resolution, and high capacity SSDs for storage.

That’s significantly better than what you’d get in the Nintendo Switch, and even the Nintendo Switch Pro based on everything we’ve heard so far.

(Image credit: One-Netbook)

On top of this the Onexplayer also packs in a fingerprint scanner in its power button, two USB 4.0 ports, and like the Switch it can be connected to your TV for big screen play. The system also runs on full Windows for a proper PC experience, so it doesn’t have to be just for gaming.

While the Indiegogo page doesn’t specify how long the Onexplayer’s battery will last, it does tell us how big it is: 15,300 mAh, which is more than three times larger than the one you’d find in a Switch or your average high-end smartphone. It also supports 65W fast charging, for when you need to top up your battery quickly, and supports 20V power banks for topping up on the go.

But just because the battery is bigger doesn’t mean the Onexplayer will last three times longer than a Switch. It has a lot more powerful components to keep alive, and a fancier display, and that all requires more power to operate.

The Onexplayer won't be playing Breath of the Wild 2, but then again a Switch can’t play Cyberpunk 2077. Well, it’s not supposed to anyway. So if you’re frustrated with the lack of news on the Nintendo Switch Pro, this may be worth looking into.... if you have the money.