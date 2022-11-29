Forget Cyber Monday — PlayStation Store just kicked off End of Year sale for PS4 and PS5 games

If you missed out on any PlayStation gaming deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, all is not lost. Sony has just announced its End of Year Deals, offering discounts of up to 80% on all kinds of PS4 and PS5 games.

Those deals are already active now, over on the PlayStation store (opens in new tab), and will continue until December 21. Sony has published a list of games getting a discount on the PlayStation blog , and it looks like there are going to be plenty of deals to choose from.

Note that the deals are only available on digital games, which tend to be a lot more expensive — especially when purchased directly from a console storefront. However, some of these discounts are significant enough that you can save yourself some money. Even compared to the physical editions sold at other retailers.

Some of these deals were either already available, or better than what was offered over Black Friday wekend. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been available at multiple retailers for $34 — but only the standard edition. Sony is offering the Deluxe Edition, which comes with the Character Collection Bundle (normally $24) and a classic Obi Wan Kenobi for the same $34 price tag (opens in new tab).

Other deals are not quite so impressive. Far Cry 6, which dropped to $9 over Black Friday, is on sale for $19 on PS4 and PS5 (opens in new tab).

Top 10 PlayStation Store Sales Now

There are plenty of games, old and new, which are on sale right now. So no matter what kind of games you like playing, you may be able to find something you like on sale. You can either flick through Sony’s pretty lengthy list, or go searching through the store yourself.

Of course, there's lots of other Cyber Monday deals still going strong, both gaming centric and not. Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals live blog for ongoing coverage of discounts that didn’t vanish like Cinderella’s carriage when the clock struck midnight on November 29.