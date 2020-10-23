Forget AirPods — the Galaxy Buds Live are $35 off ahead of Black Friday

These days it seems like there are more truly wireless earbuds than stars in the sky, and even deciding you want premium features doesn’t really limit your options. But if you want something new and a little funny-looking, like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, this is a deal for you.

For a limited time Woot, which is part of Amazon, has the Galaxy Buds Live on sale for $134. It’s exclusive to Prime members, but it’s also $35 off the normal price and one of the best wireless earbuds deals you'll see this year

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $134 @ Woot

Samsung's first truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling, which combine comfort with great sound and a low price. The ANC is subtler than most, but with everything else they're well worth your money. Now $35 off at Woot.View Deal

The Galaxy Buds Live are Samsung’s first truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling. It’s a subtle kind of ANC, which might put some people off, but when combined with a comfortable bean-shaped design and a solid battery life, you end up with a great pair of buds.

In our Galaxy Buds Live review, we praised the earbuds' great sound quality, comfortable design and strong battery life. The active noise cancelling doesn't match up to that of more premium earbuds, but you do get a ton of great features for the price, including customizable sound modes.

The Buds Live are normally $80 less than Apple’s AirPods Pro, but this deal pushes that difference up to $115. Their audio also holds its own against what’s offered by Apple and other earbuds, though Galaxy phone owners do get a few exclusive features that makes the Buds Live extra appealing.

The snug fit may make them a little bit more difficult to get them out of your ears, though the bonus is they’re less likely to fall out when you least expect it. And with $35 off, it’s an even better deal than usual.