Fitbit Sense 2 revealed — release date, price and everything else we know

The Fitbit Sense 2 is official, following up the original Fitbit Sense with a refreshed design, interface and EDA sensor. By the looks of it, the new Fitbit Sense 2 will once again stand as Fitbit's most comprehensive fitness-tracking smartwatch, as well as a true rival to the likes to this year's best smartwatches.

That lineup will include the in-family Google Pixel Watch, but make no mistake — the $299 Fitbit Sense 2 is still a Fitbit device promising advanced health analysis and deep integration with Fitbit Premium. While it's tacking on features like Google Wallet and Google Maps, Alexa will remain as a familiar voice assistant to those who've used any of the best Fitbit watches.

Notably new for the Fitbit Sense 2 is an update to the stress-detecting EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor. Now called cEDA ('c' for continuous,) the sensor will monitor your stress levels or heightened responses throughout the day, prompting you to take action with Body Response notifications. With cEDA, the Sense 2 also maintains that skin temperature reader that's been hyped up for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Otherwise, the Fitbit Sense 2 might not look all that different from the 2020 Fitbit Sense at a glance. But it's certainly going to make an attempt against all of this year's smartwatches we've just name dropped. For now, here's everything to expect from the Fitbit Sense 2, from price and release date to features and battery life.

The Fitbit Sense 2 release date isn't officially set, though the device is available for pre-order starting August 24 and will release in the fall.

Alongside the Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit announced two additional devices: The Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Inspire 3, follow-ups to the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2, respectively.

Fitbit Sense 2 price

No change to the Fitbit Sense price — the Fitbit Sense 2 costs $299 like the original Fitbit Sense. This undercuts the Apple Watch's typical starting price of $399, though is about the same as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5's $279 starting price.

The Fitbit Sense 2 also comes with a 6-month membership of Fitbit Premium. Fitbit Premium is Fitbit's advanced health-monitoring platform, which included deeper sleep insights, Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score and fitness programming. Fitbit Premium normally costs $9.99 per month, or $80 per year. Is Fitbit Premium worth it? Find out more here.

Fitbit Sense 2 design

The Fitbit Sense 2 design looks familiar at a glance, but apparently some changes have been made to benefit comfort. It's been engineered to establish and lower center of gravity and sit more flush to the wearer's wrist. According to Fitbit, the Sense 2 is 10% thinner and 15% lighter than the previous generation.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

It also seems to sport a curvier chassis, though it's still generally squared-shaped. As for colors, the Fitbit Sense 2 comes in black, silver and gold. The device is further customizable by interchangeable bands, too.

Fitbit Sense 2 features

As was the case with the original Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Sense 2's standout feature is stress detection and management. The EDA sensor in the previous model felt more advanced than what we've seen from the competition, and now it's positioned for continuous readings that may prompt Body Response notifications to help you navigate how you're feeling. In the Sense 2, cEDA is driven by three key data indicators: heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature.

Yes, the Sense 2 has skin temperature readings, which is not new for Fitbit but more relevant this year as other major smartwatch brands are adding skin temperature sensors of their own. On the Sense 2, the skin-temperature readings inform both cEDA data and sleep tracking. If your skin temperature varies greatly from your baseline overnight, it could mean something is going on with your health.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Speaking of sleep tracking, the Fitbit Sense 2 promises to be a great sleep-tracking smartwatch. It continues the previously-announced Sleep Profiles with Fitbit Premium, as well as month-over-month sleep comparisons and insights such as 'bedtime consistency' and 'time to sound sleep.' When it's time to get moving, there will be familiar features like Active Zone Minutes, and now support for over 40 workout types. All your health data can be viewed holistically in the Health Metrics Dashboard in the Fitbit smartphone app.

Beyond health features, the Fitbit Sense 2 also gets a redesigned Fitbit OS interface. It's hard to tell the differences without actually have the watch on our wrist, but we'll expect a more streamlined experience with easy-to-access tiles for our favorite programs. The Sense 2 is getting some of the Google goods, too — it comes with Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions and Google Wallet; however, it'll still support Fitbit Pay, as Google Wallet won't be available at launch.

With these new Google programs, you'd think the Fitbit devices are looking to leave Alexa in the past. But users can use either Alexa or Google Assistant for voice controls. Similarly, the Sense 2 is compatible with both Android and iOS phones.

Fitbit Sense 2 battery life

There's not much to report as far as the Fitbit Sense 2 battery life is concerned, other that it's once again rated for up to 6 days on a full charge. This is something we'll need to test ourselves, and see whether the battery life can actually last almost an entire week. Fitbit's reputation for long-lasting wearables makes us optimistic.

Fitbit Sense 2 outlook

The Fitbit Sense was due for a refresh, and now, two years later, the follow-up has some promising updates. From the continuous EDA capabilities and lighter design to more workout types and the same great 6-day battery life, the Fitbit Sense 2 seems to offer plenty to those serious about connecting with their health.

Whether it's significantly better than the Fitbit Sense 4 remains to be seen. Stay tuned for full reviews of all of Fitbit's new devices.