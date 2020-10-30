Epic Black Friday headphones deal: Save $80 on Beats Solo3 right now

Black Friday might be a little way off, but the deals have already started. No longer do you have to wait until the week before Black Friday to save money on your favorite tech.

Case in point, Amazon has the Beats Solo3 on sale for $119.95. That's $80 off a fantastic pair of headphones with solid battery life. It's also one of the best headphone deals we've seen.

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

If you're looking for something comfortable with great battery life, the Beats Solo3 are the ones you want. Especially now that Amazon has knocked $80 off their regular price. They're not the best cans in Beats' lineup, but at this price and with their epic 2-day (wireless) battery life, they're definitely a better value. View Deal

In our time with the Beats Solo3 we noted that they were a solid mid-range pair of headphones. Alongside Beats’ signature bass-forward sound, the Solo3 offers nearly two days of battery life, a premium design/fit, and solid wireless performance.

We noted that they’re also a bit pricey for what they are, and while there have been better deals (up to $150 off in some rare cases), knocking $80 off the price makes them a lot more appealing. Especially compared to other Beats cans.

Of course the deals don’t end here. We have a whole month of bargains coming before Black Friday actually arrives, and we’re rounding up the best of the best. So make sure to bookmark our Amazon Black Friday deals guide and keep checking back for more.