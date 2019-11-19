Mustang Mach-E SUV: Everything you need to know

Meet the Mustang Mach-E. While it shares a name with Ford’s storied pony car, the Mach-E is, in fact, an all-electric crossover. It’s also the first EV Ford has designed entirely from scratch, rather than by retrofitting an electric powertrain into a car originally built for an internal combustion engine.

The Mach-E isn’t due out until the end of 2020. Still, Ford has publicly unveiled the electric car , as well as a host of details and specs, so we have a pretty good idea of what to expect when it launches in about a year’s time.

(Image credit: Ford)

Mustang Mach-E price

The Mustang Mach-E will begin at $43,895 for the entry-level Select model, which is rear-wheel drive and comes with a 75.7-kWh battery for an estimated range of 230 miles. That price doesn’t include the $7,500 federal tax credit buyers will be eligible for.

Next up are the $50,600 Premium, $52,400 California Rt. 1 and range-topping, $60,500 GT. It’s important to note that only the Premium model will be offered in time for the late 2020 launch, alongside a limited-run First Edition model, of which just a small quantity will be made. The rest of the range will hit dealer lots between early and spring 2021.

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E configurator is live now , and in it, you can place your $500 refundable deposit and reserve your vehicle early. Those who do will be asked to reconfirm their order in the middle of next year, and will be among the first to take delivery of their Mach-E either at the end of 2020 or 2021, depending on the model preordered.

(Image credit: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

Mustang Mach-E specs: horsepower, battery and range

Ford offers Standard Range and Extended Range drivetrain options at both rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. The estimated range and power values differ depending on which you choose.

The 75.7-kWh battery in the base Select model will deliver 255 horsepower, and Ford projects a 0-60 mph time “in the low six-second range” when driving the rear wheels alone. That same battery, when paired with the all-wheel drive model, will hit 60 mph from a standstill “in the mid-five second range” and go up to 210 miles on a single charge.

Upgrade to the Premium package and you’ll be able to option in a 98.8-kWh battery that delivers 282 horsepower in rear-wheel drive guise, or 332 horsepower through all four wheels. Those who prioritize range over all else will want to configure the Extended Range battery with rear-wheel drive — that combination will be able to run for an estimated 300 miles before requiring a charge. That’s reduced to 270 miles for the all-wheel drive variant.

Finally, the GT model — which will be the last Mach-E to reach customers — should produce 459 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque, if it holds true to Ford’s targets. That should translate to a 0-60 mph time under 4 seconds, which Ford says is good enough to smoke a Porsche Macan Turbo off the line. (The Macan Turbo, for the record, costs $83,600.)

(Image credit: Ford)

Mustang Mach-E charging

Each Mach-E comes with a Ford Mobile Charger, which either provides 22 miles of range every hour when connected to a high-power 240-volt outlet, or 3 miles every hour through a standard household 120-volt outlet. You’ll also have the option to purchase and install Ford’s 48-amp Connected Charge Station, which delivers 32 miles of range in the same timeframe.

On the go, Mach-E owners can top up via the FordPass Charging Network. With up to 150 kilowatts of power, these stations offer a blistering 47 miles of range every 10 minutes. This is the fastest charging solution that exists for the Mach-E, though it’s important to note Tesla’s latest third-generation Superchargers can deliver 250 kilowatts of power in the manufacturer’s newest models that support it, like the Model 3 sedan and upcoming Model Y crossover.

(Image credit: Ford)

Mustang Mach-E interior

The Mach-E’s dashboard is shaped almost like the one inside the original Mustang Mach 1. But instead of a series of dials, in the Mach-E, you’ll only find screens.

In the middle sits a massive one — a vertically-oriented 15.5-inch touchscreen with a physical dial at the bottom, that is used for different contexts depending on what’s on the display. Another, wider 10.5-inch panel replaces the instrument cluster.

The seats are finished in synthetic leather all-around — it’s the only upholstery option for the Mach-E — while the dash is shrouded in cloth, which shields the speakers as well. You get 29 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, or 59 cubic feet when those seats are folded down, and the absence of a conventional engine means there’s an additional 4.8 cubic feet accessible in the front trunk. That trunk features a drain as well and a washable liner, making it ideal for trips and tailgating. Legroom is generous too, both for those in the front (41.7 inches), as well as those in the back (38.1 inches).

(Image credit: Tesla)

Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model Y

The Mach-E looks like a compelling first EV from Ford, but the real test for the Blue Oval will be against Tesla’s forthcoming entry-level crossover, the Model Y .

The Model Y starts at $48,000, which is roughly $4,000 more than the Mach-E. We should stipulate that’s without tax credits, which Tesla customers will miss out on now that the company has surpassed 200,000 in vehicle sales over the last decade.

The cheapest Model Y, the Long Range version, can run for 300 miles on a charge — 70 miles further than the equivalent Mach-E. In that guise, Tesla’s crossover will reportedly get to 60 mph from a standstill in 5.5 seconds, whereas the least expensive Mach-E will take a second longer, based on Ford’s projections.

The Model Y has the capability to charge faster, though it only supports Tesla’s proprietary Superchargers, and there are far fewer of those across the U.S. — 1,636 Supercharger stations, compared to the roughly 12,500 that the Mach-E will be compatible with. Both vehicles are scheduled to begin delivery at the end of 2020.

Outlook

We’re split on the name, but the Mustang Mach-E looks to be a formidable addition to the EV landscape, that should offer a more accessible alternative to Tesla’s Model Y, and slide in considerably cheaper than all-electric luxury crossovers, like Jaguar’s I-Pace.

We’re especially curious about the high-end GT model, which looks to combine the versatility of an SUV with the kind of performance and acceleration deserving of Ford’s flagship marque.