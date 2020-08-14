Drake releases new single Laugh Now Cry Later — how to stream it now

Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" cheat sheet • Laugh Now Cry Later feat. Lil Durk is available now on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

• There's also a music video you can watch (below)

• Laugh Now Cry Later will appear on Drake's next album "Certified Lover Boy"

Drake just dropped a new single, "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk. It's off his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. And not only did he release the song, he also made a "Laugh Now Cry Later" music video. And in these pandemic times, getting new music from Drake is truly a blessing.

Drake announced the song and music video on Friday, August 14 via an Instagram post. "Laugh Now Cry Later off my next studio album CERTIFIED LOVER BOY," he wrote and included a link to the music video.

Earlier this week, rumors floated that Drake was teaming up with Bruno Mars on a new single. Instead, the Canadian rapper decided to go his own way. "Laugh Now Cry Later" is Drake’s first major single since April's "Toosie Slide." For that song, he shot a TikTok-ready music video filmed while quarantining in his Toronto home.

Certified Lover Boy is Drake's sixth studio album and comes on the heels of May's mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

In February, at a Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns game, Drake previewed the new album, calling it more "concise" than 2018's Scorpion.

"So, last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I'll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise," he said.

Drake's Laugh Now Cry Later music video

The music video starts at Nike World Headquarters in Oregon. Later, Drake can be seen shopping a bunch of Nike products. The video also features cameos from basketball star Kevin Durant and football players Marshawn Lynch and Odell Beckham Jr.

How to listen to Drake's Laugh Now Cry Later

Laugh Now Cry Later is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.