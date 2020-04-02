Cheap VPN deal: Get NordVPN for 70% off before it's too late

With the vast majority of people working from home, VPN security is now more important than ever. So we're naturally excited to bring you this cheap VPN deal on one of the best VPN services you can get.

Today only, NordVPN is taking 70% off its 3-year plan. After discount, you'll pay $3.49 per month ($125 for three years). Even better, upon purchasing a three-year plan, NordVPN will automatically give you a surprise free gift of either an extra free month of service or an extra free year. That tops a similar NordVPN deal we saw in February, which didn't include the freebie.

VPNs encrypt all your Internet traffic and pass it through a private tunnel to their own secure servers. That way no one can see what you're reading or downloading — not even NordVPN itself.

They're also helpful for getting around website blocking. For instance, you can use VPNs to dodge geographical restrictions to access video content from other countries, but as law-abiding citizens we don't recommend that kind of activity.

NordVPN provides client software for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and Android TV, plus a command-line client for Linux and browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. NordVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Just act fast because this NordVPN deal ends today.