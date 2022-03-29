Bridgerton season 3: Everything we know so far

More sexy romps and juicy scandals are in store for Bridgerton season 3. Netflix has renewed the delicious drama for two more seasons, so fans can rest easy knowing that Lady Whistledown will be back to chronicle all the tittle-tattle of the high-class London ton.

One of the best Netflix shows, Bridgerton is adapted from Julia Quinn's popular novels and can be described as "Jane Austen meets Gossip Girl." The show, which is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, follows the eponymous Bridgerton family as they navigate the marriage market. All the sordid secrets of the aristocracy are chronicled with sharp wit by the anonymous columnist Lady Whistledown.

While Bridgerton season 1 focused on the rollercoaster relationship between eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), the second installment followed the illicit romance between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and his intended's sister, Kate Sharma.

If the series continues to follow the book storylines, the third season will put second son and aspiring artist Benedict in the spotlight. Here's everything we know so far about Bridgerton season 3.

Netflix has not set a Bridgerton season 3 release date yet.

In April 2021, Netflix announced its renewal of season 3 and season 4. At the time, Netflix VP of Global TV Bela Bajaria said, “Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

Season 2 just dropped on March 25, so it'll be awhile until the next batch of episodes arrives. There was a 15-month hiatus between season 1 and 2, and if the show follows a similar schedule for season 3, that would put the release date around June 2023. But it is possible fans will get their fix earlier, since season 2's production was hampered by the pandemic.

Bridgerton season 3 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton's season 3 cast will likely bring back most of the key players from seasons 1 and 2.

The focus may shift to Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, the second eldest sibling and second son. He's been dabbling in art, but a setback may lead him to put down the paintbrushes for good.

We also expect to see the return of Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, the Viscount and Benedict's elder brother. He's the head of the family and owns the home where all the unmarried siblings and their mother live. And having just gotten married, he'll have Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma by his side as the new viscountess.

We expect to see most of the other Bridgerton family members:

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, the Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton and mother to the siblings

the Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton and mother to the siblings Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton , the third Bridgerton sibling

, the third Bridgerton sibling Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton , the fifth Bridgerton sibling

, the fifth Bridgerton sibling Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton , the sixth Bridgerton sibling

, the sixth Bridgerton sibling Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton , the seventh Bridgerton sibling

, the seventh Bridgerton sibling Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, the eighth and youngest Bridgerton sibling

It's possible that the show will bring back Phoebe Dynevor as Duchess Daphne, in a limited capacity just like the second season.

While Kate is happily wed, her younger sister is not, so the story may continue following the romantic journey of Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, under the guidance of Shelley Conn as mother Mary Sharma.

Bridgerton season 3 will almost certainly feature Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, the youngest Featherington daughter who is secretly Lady Whistledown. Her identity is revealed in the season 1 finale.

(And we should also continue hearing Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown's voice).

Along with Penelope, we should see the other Featheringtons: Polly Walker as Portia, Baroness Featherington; Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, the eldest Featherington daughter; and Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington, the middle Featherington daughter.

Since the show is about upper class London society, royalty plays a big role in all the goings-on, so fans will likely be happy to welcome back Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte. And never far from the intrigue is Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury.

Other Bridgerton season 2 cast members may include:

Geraldine Alexander as Mrs. Wilson, the Bridgerton housekeeper

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, the Featheringtons' housekeeper

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix, a popular modiste

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, a boxer turned men's club owner

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Will's wife

Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, a printer's assistant

Joanna Bobin as Lady Cowper, an aristocrat

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper, a debutante

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, the Queen's secretary

James Fleet as King George III

Bridgerton season 3 spoilers and book story

(Image credit: Netflix)

Spoiler warning: The following contains detailed information about Julia Quinn's novels An Offer From a Gentleman and Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

While Bridgerton the series hasn't exactly followed Quinn's novels to the letter, seasons 1 and 2 did closely track the plot of her first two Bridgerton books, The Duke and I and The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Some storylines were shifted from later books, like the revelation of Lady Whistledown's identity.

If the main plot of Bridgerton season 3 adheres to An Offer From a Gentleman, it'll center on the Cinderella-like romance between Benedict Bridgerton and a new character named Sophie Beckett.

Sophie is the daughter of an earl, but her wicked stepmother has relegated her to the role of servant. After sneaking into the Bridgertons' masquerade ball, she dances with Benedict — and falls for his devastating charm. But when the clock strikes midnight, Sophie is forced to return to her dreary and difficult life.

Meanwhile, Benedict goes on the hunt for the mystery lady, but also finds himself attracted to a beautiful housemaid. Little does he know that they are one and the same.

However, Shonda Rhimes has teased that the show might switch things up for season 3. “There’s eight Bridgerton siblings so there are eight books. We are definitely planning on following each one of their romantic stories,” she previously said. "We are not necessarily going in order. But we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their story."

But considering how season 2 ended, we wouldn't be surprised if season 3 draws from the fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which focuses on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the finale, Penelope overhears her longtime crush Colin mock the idea of courting her. She rushes to her room in tears, where she proceeds to pick up her pen again as Lady Whistledown. Hell hath no fury like a writer scorned!

But hope may be on the horizon, if season 3 adapts the storyline from Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. In the book, Colin begins to see Penelope in a new light. But her big secret threatens to get in the way of their happily ever after.

Other storylines we may see include Eloise pursuing her political interests and the romantic sparks with printer's assistant Theo, Edwina Sharma's continuing search for her match and Lady Featherington's latest schemes to marry off her daughters.