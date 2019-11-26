The best early Black Friday Bose deal slashes $30 off SoundSport Free

The AirPods aren't the only great wireless earbuds on sale for Black Friday deal season. Bose is getting into the act by offering a sizable discount on its wireless earbuds that are tailor made for working out — or just commuting to work.

Right now Amazon is offering the Bose SoundSport Free for just $169, which is $30 off the regular price. This matches the lowest price ever for the headphones. Walmart is offering the same great $169 deal.

Bose SoundSport Free: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

A great deal on wireless earbuds, the Bose SoundSport Free deliver excellent sound quality, IPX4 sweat resistance and up to 5 hours of battery life and 10 more hours through the included charging case. View Deal

In our Bose SoundSport Free review, we really liked the the comfy fit, thanks to the combination of interchangeable tips and a built-in ear wing for stability. These buds are not going to fall out of your ears when you're going on a run or just hustling off to work.

The IPX4 rating on the SoundSport free means they can survive splashes and sweat without a problem. This is similar to the $249 AirPods Pro.

When it comes to audio quality, these Bose earbuds are true to their name. A volume-optimized EQ and Bose digital signal processing make music sound full and balanced. Just don't expect noise cancellation like you get from the pricier AirPods Pro.

The SoundSport Free are rated for 5 hours of battery life, and the included charging case provides two additional charges, so that's an extra 10 hours on top. Bose says a 15-minute charge gives you 45 minutes of juice.

Should you happen to lose an earbud, the Bose Connect app will help you find (or both) with the Find My Buds feature.

Overall, the SoundSport Free is a great deal if you're looking for high-quality wireless earbuds for an affordable price.