Black Friday headphones deal: Sony WH-1000XM3 is lowest price ever right now

The best Black Friday headphones deals make you yell "WHAT?!" like you've listened to music too loud your whole life. And this is one of those deals, bringing the Sony WH-1000XM3 to an unheard of low price.
For a limited time, retailer Focus.com has the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones on sale for $199. That's $150 off and the absolute lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. Just make sure you enter the discount code THANKS at checkout. By comparison, Amazon has these Sony's for $250.
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Focus
At $150 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are practically a must-buy. These over-ear style headphones offer Sony's signature sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life.View Deal
The Sony WH-1000XM3 are among the best noise cancelling headphones out there, but because they're one of the most expensive, most have never heard how good they sound. Focus' deal may change that.
The Sony WH-1000XM3s are one of the best headphones you can buy. In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, we credited their class-leading sound and stellar noise cancellation for their high 4.5 (out of 5) star rating and Editor's Choice award,
During our testing, the headphones' noise-cancellation tech silenced the noise of a busy street in midtown Manhattan. From police sirens to noisy street construction, music came in loud and clear on the Sony WH-1000XM3s. With their dynamic soundstage, highlighted by Sony's signature bass profile, these headphones give the Bose QC35 IIs a proverbial run for their money.
So if you're looking for the best wireless headphones for the money, you'll probably never see the Sony WH-1000MX3s at $150 off again. And stay tuned for top Cyber Monday deals, as the discounts won't stop until you've cleaned your fridge of leftovers.
