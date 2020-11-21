Black Friday headphones deal: Bose headphones just hit lowest prices ever

Everyone is looking for the best Black Friday headphone deals, and Bose is at the top of of the list of great sales you can grab early.

Right now Amazon has the Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II for just $159. That's $70 off the usual price and the lowest price ever for these around-ear headphones. And that's not the only great Bose deal on Amazon.

The Bose SoundLink II headphones come in white and black, and they deliver the superb sound quality that Bose is known for. Plus, you can tweak the audio to your liking, thanks to an improved EQ.

When it comes to call quality, the Bose SoundLink II should help you come through loud and clear, as there's an advanced mic system on board. So don't worry about wind noise.

The Bose SoundLink II offers a good 15 hours of listening time on a charge, and you can get 2 hours of play time from a 15-minute quick charge. It takes 3 hours to fully charge.

If you're looking for stellar noise cancelling, pick up the Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700 for just $299 on Amazon, which is $80 off. The Arctic White model costs $299, and the sliver and black versions are $339, which is still a good $40 off the regular $379 price.

In our Bose 700 headphones review, we praised its noise cancelling performance (especially on calls), customizable ambient sound, sleek and comfortable design and long battery life. We also appreciated the intuitive touch controls.

