Black Friday headphones alert: Bose 700 just dropped to $299

The early Black Friday deals are coming in fast, and now one of the best noise cancelling headphones is on sale for its lowest price yet.

Right now the award-winning Bose 700 is just $299 at Amazon. That’s a healthy $80 savings on a pair of stellar wireless noise-cancelling headphones. If you don't want the white color, the silver and black models are $339, or $40 off.

Bose 700: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 is one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver superior noise cancelling. The Arctic White color is now $299, and the silver and black models are $339.View Deal

In our Bose 700 review, we praised the over-ear Bluetooth headphones for their excellent noise cancellation, their precise and balanced audio, as well as their slick and attractive design.

With some nice cushioning, the Bose 700 are also very comfortable to wear, making them an ideal pair of headphones to wear on long commutes or when you're traveling and want to block out the chaos of the outside world. And the combination of touch controls and physical buttons add to the slick and neat feel of the Bose 700 headphones.

But the quality of the Bose 700 extends beyond the headphones themselves and into the Bose Music app. It also sports a sleek and clean look that is packed full of features, such as the ability to adjust the noise-cancellation level, choose between digital assistants and pick how much of your own voice you can hear on a call. And you can also control your music via the app, including changing tracks and adjusting volume.

Overall, the Bose 700 are a very worthy entry on our best noise-cancelling headphones list. And at this new cheaper price, they are definitely worth your consideration.

