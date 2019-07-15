Better Than Prime Day: Roomba 680 Now $239 on Walmart

If you want to keep your floors clean without cleaning out your wallet, we have good news. Walmart has the Roobma 680 for just $239 right now, which is $60 off the regular price.

This is just one of many sales Walmart has on tap as it tries to answer Amazon Prime Day.

Roomba 680: was $299 now $239 @ Walmart

The Roomba 680 is one of the best-selling robot vacuums due to its combination of cleaning power and ease of use. And now it's $60 off. The Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirtView Deal

This robot vacuum uses a three-stage cleaning system and is strong enough to pick up large debris. You can schedule cleanings with this robot vacuum for up to 7 times per week.

Other highlights include an auto-adjust cleaning head that changes the height to adapt to carpets and hard floors. And, yes, this thing is smart enough to sweep along walls, thanks to its edge-sweeping brush.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more deals throughout Amazon Prime Day from both Amazon and Walmart.