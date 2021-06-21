Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2021

As handy as robot vacuums are, they can also cost hundreds of dollars. So when you've got a chance to save money on the best models, you should jump on it. And there are plenty of Prime Day robot vacuum deals delivering discounts on devices from iRobot, Eufy, iLife and more.

Look for a robot vacuum that can tackle both carpets and hardwood floors, with more expensive models adding self-cleaning features and doubling as booth sweepers and moppers. The best Prime Day deals include discounts on both high-end and budget-priced vacuums, with some of the best robot vacuums included in Prime Day sales that start on June 21.

Keep this page bookmarked throughout the two-day Prime Day event so you can find the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, including the biggest discounts on these smart home devices.

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals right now

Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Eufy Robovac 11s: Was $219 now $129 @ Amazon

The Robovac 11s breaks onto our Prime Day robot vacuum list, thanks to its low profile that allows it to easily slip under furniture for cleaning. You'll find smarter robot vacuum cleaners, but this is already an inexpensive model that's 41% off for Prime Day.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

This iRoomba robot vacuum supports both Google Assistant and Alexa, and uses on-board sensors to navigate under and around furniture. You can clean both hard floor and carpets with this model, with is 21% off at Amazon.View Deal

iLife A4S Pro: was $179 now $159 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this iLife robot vacuum cleaner, which equips the popular A4s model with a new version of iLife's cleaning system and improved suction power. The A4S Pro also boasts a Quiet Clean feature and 100 minutes of suction. Just don't forget to activate the coupon before you add it to your basket.View Deal

Eufy Robovac G30: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon

This Eufy robot vacuum works on both carpets and floors, and it works with the Alexa voice assistant so you can just tell the G30 when you want it to start cleaning. For Prime Day, Amazon is knocking 38% off the price, making an already inexpensive option even cheaper.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i6+: was $799 now $499 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum empties itself and uses smart mapping to chart a route around your home. You can also schedule cleanings and take advantage of support for both Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants. The $300 price cut amounts to a 389% savings for Prime Day.View Deal

Eufy Robovac L70 Hybrid: was $549 now $319 @ Amazon

You can save big on this robot vacuum from Eufy, which gets a 42% discount for Prime Day. This Eufy Robovac model doubles as both a sweeper and a mop, giving you 2-in-1 value. The vacuum features a 2.5-hour runtime and uses laser navigation for a more efficient route inside your home.View Deal

Shark IQ AV1010AE: was $599 now $319 @ Amazon

For big savings, check out this Prime Day deal on the Shark IQ AV1010AE robot vacuum. You'll get a self-emptying base that can hold up to 45 days of debris. The vacuum cleaner's brushroll works on both carpets and floors, and Shark promises faster mapping compared to its RV1001AE model. Amazon has cut the price by 47% for Prime Day.View Deal

Bissell SpinWave: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon

Bissell's robot vacuum cleaner is half off in this Prime Day deal. It specializes in cleaning up pet hair, and a two-tank cleaning system means it can mop as well as sweep. Bissell promises a little bit more than 2 hours of run time, with the robot vacuum recharging in 4 to 5 hours.View Deal

iHome AutoVac Nova: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

Save $100 on this self-emptying hybrid robot cleaner over at Walmart today. Not only can this one device clean and mop your floors, it also has 2700pa of suction power, laser navigation and HomeMap capabilities, as well as integration with a smartphone app, Google Assistant and Alexa.View Deal

Shark ION: was $299 now $148 @ Walmart

Save over $150 on this robot vacuum from Shark, all thanks to Walmart. This one comes with three different brush types for cleaning all your floors, Wi-Fi and Alexa control, and sensors that will stop it tumbling down the stairs at inopportune moments.

View Deal

How to find the best robot vacuum deals

The best robot vacuum deals typically take 20% to 30% off the cost of popular models, so any Prime Day deal with greater discounts should command your attention. Deals can lower the price of already inexpensive models as well as some of the pricier options with more advanced features.

Our robot vacuum buying guide has more advice on what to look for when you're shopping for these smart home gadgets.

Shop more sales at Amazon