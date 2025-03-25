I loathe spring cleaning — but these awesome Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals might make me change my mind

We're tracking the best Amazon Spring Sale deals live , and I've found some of the best vacuum cleaner deals just in time for spring cleaning.

Do you hate cleaning as much as I do? I bet not. I doubt anyone loathes cleaning to the same degree I do. Obviously, I do it, but I scowl and grumble the entire time.

Ironic, then, that I’ve been testing a bunch of the best vacuum cleaners as part of my job here at Tom’s Guide. I’ll tell you what: cleaning is much more fun when you get to clean and get paid for it. The following statement will sound sarcastic, but I promise you it’s not. It’s really fun to vacuum up leftfield stuff like a handful of cat litter, a raw egg (shell included), and hair extensions.

While I’ve not personally reviewed every vacuum here, Tom’s Guide has. I’ve rounded up the best Amazon Spring sale vacuum cleaner deals here, just in time for spring cleaning.

Dyson V15s Submarinewet and dry vacuum

What separates the Dyson V15s wet and dry vacuum from any other wet and dry vacuum is its versatility.

Some wet and dry vacuums are only good for wet — the ‘dry’ is just kind of tagged on.

However, the Dyson V15s truly is a wet and dry vacuum.

Dyson V15s Submarine: was $949 now $799 at Amazon The Dyson V15s Submarine is a true wet and dry vacuum. It comes with the standard Dyson attachments — think Fluffy Optic and crevice tools — and a submarine attachment that self-cleans as it mops hard floors with simple tap water.

Not only does the battery last a whopping 60 minutes — other wet and dry vacuums max out at around 35 minutes — but the V15s comes with a range of classic Dyson cleaning tools, too. It has the Fluffy Optic head (with the green laser light!) and a submarine head for wet cleaning.

In our 4-star review, our reviewer Cynthia praised the V15s for its lightweight design, making cleaning the whole house easy. Cynthia was surprised by how easily it cleaned right up against her baseboards.

(Image credit: Future)

As I have a Dyson Gen5Detect, I can't help but add that the V15s's LCD screen that shows the amount of particles you've cleaned up will quickly become a mini-addiction.

This is truly the best of both worlds, perfect if you have an equal amount of carpet and hard floors in your house. If you have mostly carpet, I’d recommend the Dyson V15 instead.

Shark HydroVac MessMaster wet and dry vacuum

The Shark HydroVac MessMaster wet and dry vacuum is a considerably inexpensive wet and dry vacuum. The Dreame H12 Pro, which I’ve spotlighted below, has an MSRP of a whopping $449

So, in the grand scheme, $199 for a Shark wet and dry vacuum is a crazy good deal. The HydroVac MessMaster (great name, by the way) runs for 35 minutes on one charge, which is about what I’d expect to see on a wet and dry vacuum.

(Image credit: Future)

What makes the MessMaster so great is that it’s only 8 pounds, which is lighter than the Dyson equivalent (10 pounds). I also love that it has an antibacterial roller, so it self-cleans as it’s cleaning the floor. This prevents odors and dirt from getting ground back into the floors.

My colleague Cynthia reviewed the HydroVac MessMaster, and she said it’s her favorite wet and dry vacuum to use — and I know for a fact that she’s tested a bucket load of them.

Shark Rotator Pet Pro vacuum

In our 4.5-star review of the Shark Rotator Pet , we praised almost everything about the powerful vacuum cleaner.

Our reviewer noted that so much hair came out of her carpets, she didn’t even know there was that much in there in the first place.

Shark Rotator Pet Pro: was $289 now $219 at Amazon The Shark Rotator Pet corded vacuum is Tom's Guide's best vacuum cleaner for pet hair, and for good reason. The super suction power means it'll pull out every strand of hair (both human and animal) from even the thickest carpets.

While we had to empty the dustbin halfway through cleaning (its capacity is less than 1 quart), this was primarily because of how powerful the vacuum cleaner was. We also noted that the Rotator Pet was able to suck up the visible layer of pollen on her floors, and thanks to the HEPA filters, none of said pollen was released back into the air.

(Image credit: Future)

Despite being a corded, upright vacuum, the Rotator Pet has a lift-off feature that enables you to remove the canister from the vacuum’s body, making cleaning stairs easier.

The very nature of this vacuum means it’s not as versatile as a cordless stick vacuum, but for those with large houses or multiple pets, there’s nothing better. The Shark Rotator Pet is our best vacuum for pet hair for a reason, and for pet owners, I have no higher recommendation.

Gtech AirRAM 3 vacuum cleaner

I’m working on the review of the Gtech AirRAM 3 at this very moment in time. The sheer suction power of the AirRAM 3 continually blows me away. In testing, it actually sucked up more than the target clean because it was just so darn good. It picked up the other vacuums’ slack.

Gtech AirRAM 3: was $449 now $209 at Amazon The Gtech AirRAM 3 is a relatively new vacuum, so to see it already at this low price is a major win. The AirRAM 3 is super powerful and cleaned up way more than asked of it during testing. However, it can't convert to a handheld and has no tools, so it isn't recommended for detail cleaning.

My biggest complaint with the AirRAM 3 is that it doesn’t come with cleaning tools (like crevice and brush tools) and can’t convert into a handheld. However, if you currently have a handheld vacuum, then this wouldn’t be an issue.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The AirRAM 3 excels at cleaning big spaces, and fast. It performed equally well on hard floors and thick pile carpet, but it doesn’t have a wet mop for deep cleaning hard floors.

While it might not be the detail cleaner required for super thorough cleaning, I’d recommend this vacuum for big houses with lots of floor space.

Dreame H12 Pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner

As with the Gtech AirRAM 3 above, I’m working on reviewing the Dreame H12 Pro as we speak. Given that the H12 Pro is a wet and dry vacuum, I wouldn’t recommend it for people with mostly carpet in their homes. The H12 Pro excels only on hard flooring, like wood, vinyl, linoleum, and tiles.

Dreame H12 Pro Cordless wet and dry vacuum: was $449 now $269 at Amazon The Dreame H12 Pro wet and dry vacuum looks great, and performs just as well. It was able to clean up syrup, eggs, and even coffee stains with no issues during testing, and it comes with a spare roller head for those large messes.

If you have half hard and half carpet flooring, I’d recommend the Dyson V15s, which is a perfect 50/50 vacuum cleaner. However, for those with mostly hard floors, the Dreame H12 Pro is a great way to clean deeply without spending big money on a Dyson.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It also has a self-propulsion mechanism that propels it across the floor, so I didn’t have to move my arm that much during testing. It reminded me of an excited dog pulling on the leash. It takes a little getting used to, but once I was familiar with the propulsion, I found it helped me tackle big messes quickly.

The sale price is just $269, which is a great deal for a vacuum of this power that looks this sleek.