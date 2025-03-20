Hurry! Our favorite cheap robot vacuum is more than 25% off right now ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Now that spring is officially here, it's the perfect time to refresh your home and give it a good, deep clean. And if you don't want to lift a finger, why not let one of the best robot vacuums do all the hard work?

Right now, the iLife V3s Pro robot vacuum down to just $118 on Amazon. This is a decent 26% discount — saving you even more cash on our favorite cheap robot vacuum.

Highly rated for its top performance and affordability, this deal is not likely to stay on the shelves for too long. And since it’s a limited time only, you’d better be quick!

iLife V3s Pro : was $159 now $118 at Amazon For premium cleaning performance at an affordable price, the iLife V3s Pro vacuum provides excellent value. With three powerful cleaning modes, it picks up all kinds of debris and navigates with ease. It lacks smart home features, but the included remote control works well.

In our iLife V3s Pro review, we found that is was an extremely effective vacuum for the price, making it a good value option. It gave impressive results in our tests, collecting 99.5% of pet hair and achieving an overall cleaning score of 97%.

Its low-profile design allows for easy reach under the sofa or low-rise furniture, and the iLife V3s Pro utilizes a 3-inch opening rather than a typical brush bar in order to collect more debris at one time. It also has extra large 'RoadRover' wheels to easily glide over carpets and hard floors.

Like most robot vacuums, it comes with auto-charging, and you can schedule cleaning in advance to suit your routine. The handy remote control also makes it easy to send the bot out with a press of a button.

It may not have a self-emptying base or Wi-Fi connectivity, but its cleaning performance is top-notch.

If you’re on a budget or have furry pets, the iLife V3s Pro is ideal for your home and needs. And for an even more affordable price under $150, it’s great value for money.