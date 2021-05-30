Best Memorial Day TV sales 2021: deals at Costco, Best Buy, Walmart

Tis the season for Memorial Day TV sales. Now that Memorial Day is upon us, retailers are slashing the price of some of our favorite 4K TVs from the likes of Sony, TCL, and LG.
So we've picked out the hottest Memorial Day TV sales you can get right now regardless of your budget. Whether you're shopping for a cheap TV for your home office or on the hunt for the best TV you can afford, these Memorial Day sales are the deals you can't miss. (Make sure to check out our TV deals coverage for more discounts).
Best Memorial Day TV sales: Quick links
- Amazon: smart TVs from $149
- Best Buy: TVs from $69
- B&H Photo: up to $1,900 off 4K TVs
- P.C. Richard: 4K TVs from $199
- Samsung: up to $1,600 off QLED TVs
- Target: Vizio TVs from $139
- Walmart: Roku smart TVs from $129
Memorial Day TV sales
32-49 inch TV sales
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which we typically wouldn't recommend as your main TV). However, the sale also includes Fire TV Edition smart TVs on sale from $159. View Deal
Insignia 32" Fire TV: was $189 now $149 @ Amazon
The Insignia 32-inch Fire TV is one of the cheapest smart TVs you can buy right now. Although we normally wouldn't recommend a 720p TV, this TV is cheap enough that you can place it in a guest bedroom or children's room. It features a voice remote with built-in Alexa, so you get all the features of Amazon's bigger Fire TVs. View Deal
TCL 32" Roku Smart TV: was $179 now $158 @ Amazon
Amazon has one of the cheapest Memorial Day TV sales we've seen. Currently, you can get the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $158. Though we wouldn't normally recommend a 720p TV, this one is cheap enough that it won't break any budget. View Deal
Toshiba 43" 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $289 @ Best Buy
The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It features Dolby Vision support, 4K resolution, and built-in Amazon Alexa support. As part of its Memorial Day TV sales, Best Buy has it on sale for $289. View Deal
50-59 inch TV sales
Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $349 @ Best Buy
Despite its low price, the Toshiba 4K Fire TV is an excellent TV for anyone looking for a big-screen TV. You get Dolby Digital/HDR10 support, built-in Amazon Alexa, and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and Prime Video. View Deal
Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $389 @ Amazon
This inexpensive Fire TV lets you add a new smart TV to any room you want. Built-in Fire TV access means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. Currently on sale, it's one of the cheapest Memorial Day TV sales you can get. View Deal
Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV (F30): was $429 now $389 @ Best Buy
This 55-inch Insignia Fire TV is one of the best Memorial Day TV sales you'll find. The F30 is the 2021 model, which offers snappier performance than its predecessor. Built-in Fire TV access means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. View Deal
Sony 50" X80J 4K TV: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy
Memorial Day TV sales on Sony models are rare to find. However, Best Buy has a deal you don't want to miss. For a limited time, it has the Sony 50-inch 4K Google TV on sale for $649, which is $50 cheaper than last week's sale price. This model features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, AirPlay 2 support. View Deal
Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Best value OLED TV: Vizio's first OLED TV is an amazing bargain. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox Series X and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our review, we found it to be one of the best TVs when it comes to value and performance. View Deal
LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV w/ speaker: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice deal: The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've ever tested. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support. But it's the TV's performance which won us over with its excellent picture quality and potent audio. It's just $50 shy of its all-time price low and one of the best Memorial Day TV sales you'll find. View Deal
60-85 inch TV sales
Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: now $528 @ Walmart
It's not a TV deal per se, but Walmart has the Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $528. That's one of the least-expensive 70-inch 4K TVs we've seen. It features HDR support and three HDMI ports. View Deal
Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $679 @ Best Buy
The Samsung TU7000 delivers nice blacks and overall solid contrast. It also has low lag time, which makes it a great pick for gamers. You only get two HDMI ports — most 70-inch TVs have at least three — but otherwise you get 4K resolution, HDR support, and Samsung's Tizen OS. It's one of the best Memorial Day TV sales for Samsung fans on a budget. View Deal
LG 65" NanoCell TV: was $899 now $854 @ Best Buy
This TV deal takes $45 off LG's NanoCell 65-inch 4K TV. It features a sharp and colorful 4K Ultra HD display with NanoCell technology and LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. Add in HDR10 and HLG support, and this smart TV provides one of the most immersive experiences available. View Deal
Sony 65" X80J 4K TV: was $1,149 now $899 @ Best Buy
This killer deal saves you over $250 on one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a massive 65-inch 4K LED UHD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants. View Deal
TCL 75" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,199 now $998 @ Amazon
The TCL 75S535 is part of TCL's QLED series of TVs. The QLED TV has up to 80 zones of LED local dimming. It also supports HLG/HDR10/Dolby Vision content and an Auto Game Mode, which switches the TV to low-latency game mode when it detects a console connected and powered on. Rarely on sale, this is one of the best Memorial Day TV sales if you're looking to get the most for your money. View Deal
Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice deal: Best Buy has the Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's $400 off and the cheapest it's ever been. Just last week it was only $100 off, which makes today's deal one of the best Memorial Day TV sales right now. View Deal
