The best Instant Pot Black Friday deals of the year are finally here. These top rated pressure cookers are excellent gifts for home chefs (or for yourself). Last year, Instant Pot Black Friday deals were among the most popular products amongst bargain shoppers. However, these compact multicookers were in such high demand that they sold out fast.

Retailers are currently offering excellent Instant Pot Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save 50% on the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker and Instant Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer. (Both deals you'll find below).

So if you're hunting for a handy kitchen appliance that'll make your dinners easier to prepare, the Instant Pot is a smart choice. That said, here are the best Instant Pot Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Instant Pot Duo 60 6Qt: was $99.95 now $49 at Walmart

The Instant Pot Duo 60 is a 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker, slower cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer in one. The device is easy to clean and comes with several accessories. It's the best Instant Pot Black Friday deal yet.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 6Qt: was $129.95 now $64.99 at Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 is a 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker. It's a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer, and sterilizer. Get it now for 50% off. View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3Qt: was $79.99 now $59.86 at Walmart

Cook faster with this 3 quart capacity Instant Pot. It has 7 functions in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer.



Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6Qt: was $149.95 now $89.99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot works connects to your WiFi so you can control it from your phone via the Instant app. It also works with Alexa for voice control, has 13-one touch smart programs, and 8 cooking functions: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté pan, steamer, and warmer.





Instant Pot Duo 6Qt Star Wars R2-D2: for $99.95 at Williams Sonoma

Star Wars fans will love this Special Edition R2-D2 Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker. It has 13-one touch smart programs, and 8-in-1 cooking functions: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté pan, steamer, and warmer.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3Qt Star Wars BB-8: for $79.99 at Williams Sonoma

This Special Edition Star Wars BB-8 Instant Pot makes a great gift for any Star Wars fan. This 3 quart capacity Instant Pot has 7 functions in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer.



Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $99 now $49 at Walmart

The Vortex 4-in-1 is not your average air fryer. It fries, roasts, bakes, and warms food. Best of all, it uses little to no oil, to cook your favorites food to delicious perfection. It's now half off this Black Friday. View Deal

Instant Pot Sous Vide: was $79.95 now $53.70 at Amazon

The Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide immersion Circulator precision cooker lets you created high end restaurant quality dishes at home. It's now $25 off at Amazon.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Blender: was $99 now $49 at Walmart

This blender has 8 smart One Touch programs for making smoothies, purees, ice cream, soup, and various nut milks. And who doesn't love a good nut milk? The blender even has a hot soup function that can cook raw vegetables before pureeing them.View Deal