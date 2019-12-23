Best gift card deals: Last-minute holiday gifts

We're less than 48 hours away from Christmas. While there are many deals you can still get by Christmas, there's another option which is a tad less personal, but just as effective. We're talking about gift card deals which are the perfect last-minute gift.

A gift card to the right store will let your loved one pick out the gift they want and it'll take away some of the stress and anxiety of buying the wrong gift. Sure, it's not the most personal holiday gift, but they're very practical. Best of all, you can send them via e-mail without having to worry about expedited shipping or having to visit a store.

Here are the best last-minute gift card deals you can send in time for Christmas.

Apple App Store & iTunes: $50 eGift Card for $42.50 @ Amazon

Yes, you could buy an Apple eGift card from Apple, but for a limited time you can use coupon code "ITUNES" to save $7.50 when you spend $50 or more on select App Store & iTunes Gift Cards sent via e-mail. A nice gift for yourself or the Apple fan in your life.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 6 months for $45 @ Walmart

This killer Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you six months of access to a ton of Xbox One and PC games for just $45, for a half-off discount. Amazon offers the same deal.

Starbucks: $5 Amazon credit w/ $30 eGift Card @ Amazon

For the coffee fiends in your life, Amazon will give you a $5 Amazon credit when you buy at least $30 of select Starbucks gift cards and use coupon "SBUX" at checkout.

GrubHub eGift Card: $10 off $50 @ Amazon

For those lazy nights when you don't feel like cooking or leaving the house, Amazon is taking $10 off when you spend $50 or more on a GrubHub eGift card. Just use coupon code "GRUBHUB" at checkout to receive the discount.

Google Play + Best Buy: $5 gift card w/ $50 @ Best Buy

At Best Buy, spend $50 or more on a Google Play eGift Card and you'll get a $5 Best Buy gift card for yourself. Choose "digital" delivery to ensure the gift card arrives on time for Christmas.

CBS All Access + Showtime: 15% off @ Best Buy

For the streamer or cord cutter on your shopping list, est Buy is taking 15% off CBS All Access and Showtime gift cards. After discount, prices start at $21.25.

Apple App Store & iTunes: $50 eGift Card for $42.50 @ Best Buy

Like Amazon, Best Buy is offering a $50 Apple App Store & iTunes gift card for just $42.50. Even better, you also get a 4-month trial to Apple Music for free.

The Children's Place: $25 eGift Card for $22.50 @ Best Buy

The Children's Place sells everything from baby clothes to apparel for toddlers. At Best Buy, get a $25 eGift card to The Children's Place for $22.50.