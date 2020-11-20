Currys Black Friday deals are live: TVs, laptops, headphones and more

Black Friday deals are officially underway in the U.K., and Currys is firmly on the bandwagon with its first wave of Black Friday bargains.

With a retailer like Currys, which sells just about every piece of tech imaginable, it can be a challenge to find the diamonds in the rough. But fortunately Tom's Guide is here to help. We've sifted through the Currys Black Friday deals to find the best ones available so far, and you can check them out below.

Sony Bravia 55" 4K OLED Smart TV: was £1,699 now £1,299 (save £400)

OLED TVs are still rather expensive, but the sales are a great way to save cash. This Android TV-powered Bravia has a lot to offer, including 4K resolution, under-display speakers, support for the Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR standards, and more.View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV: was £699 now £499 (save £200)

Increase the size of your TV and save yourself some money in the process with this deal. Complete with a 4K resolution, support for HDR10+ and HLG HDR, all the best parts of Samsung's Tizen Smart TV OS, and more. If you need a bigger screen, but don't want to spend a lot, this is a deal you should check out.View Deal

Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was £899 now £549 (save £350)

QLED may not be quite as good as OLED, but it's still pretty damn good, especially when it's cheaper. Hisense's QLED offering even supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG HDR, with 4K resolution and Alexa support. It really is quite the bargain.View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K QLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 (save £500)

A crazy saving on this TV, which comes with a 4K-ready QLED display. With support for HDR10+, HLG, streaming apps, and intelligent 4K upscaling, this is worth considering if you want a flashy new TV. Especially since it's still the latest model.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch: was £279 now £179 (save £100)

You can always save by not buying the latest model, and smartwatches are no exception. The Galaxy Watch comes with all the standard Samsung watch features, including Samsung Pay, voice calls, smart notifications, GPS, health and fitness tracking, and the round rotating bezel for better control. Plus it works on Android and iOS.View Deal

Shark Cordless Vacuum: was £349 now £199 (save £150)

Save 43% off the total cost of this cordless Shark vacuum cleaner, complete with anti-hair wrap technology to stop the roll getting clogged. That's going to be a game changer for pet owners. It also has a 40 minute battery life, a 0.4 litre capacity, and a bending hose for better getting around your furniture.View Deal

10% off Asus laptop: use code ASUS10

Asus laptops have a lot to offer, but Currys will now let you save an extra 10% off the price if you use the code ASUS10 during the checkout process. Just remember that this is only valid on machine running full Windows 10 and doesn't include gaming laptops.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was £899 now £759 (save £140)

There are almost infinite Surface Pro combinations you can buy, but this one has £140 off the normal price. That gets you an Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. You'll still need the Surface Keyboard for the full laptop experience, but this is a good place to get started.View Deal

Google Pixel 4a: was £349 now £319 (save £30)

Save on the latest affordable Google phone, which we declared was shockingly good value for its price. While this isn't the 5G model, it still comes with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, a 12.2MP main camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 3,140 mAh battery life. If you need a new phone on a budget, this is the deal for you.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB): was £599 now £499 (save £100)

Another 4G-only phone, but since it's such great value you can probably ignore that. If you want the best of the Galaxy S flagship, but don't want to pay for the flashiest model, the S20 FE is for you. It mixes great features with a low price, making for a phone anyone can be happy with.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: was £699 now £599 (save £100)

If you have 5G, or you want to be ready for when it arrives, then that's an option too. The S20 5G is the exact same phone, except it can connect to 5G networks; a feature that adds £100 to the price tag. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB): was £899 now £649 (save £250)

If you want 5G, or you want a bit more than the S20 FE can offer, try the original Galaxy S20. It's got a better camera and screen, and all sorts of other fancier features you can enjoy. Obviously it costs more, but since it's nearly a year old (and it's Black Friday) you can save yourself a bundle.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" (2020): was £1,419 now £1,340 (save £78)

It's not often you see discounts on Apple products, especially when they're fairly new. If you've had the desire to get one of the new iPad Pros, and don't want to wait for the next model, here's your chance. It comes complete with 1TB of storage, a liquid retina display, and up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Google Nest Mini: was £49 now £19 (save £30)

Smart speakers are always discounted around Black Friday, and 2020 is no exception. Add Google Assistant to your home on the cheap with the 2nd gen Next Mini, which improves the sound and voice recognition from the older model. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): was £49 now £18 (save £31)

Back down to its lowest ever price, the old Echo Dot isn't that different from the new one. It's just shaped like a hockey puck instead of a mini basketball. If you need more Alexa in your life, this isn't a deal to miss.View Deal

Amazon echo Dot (4th gen): was £49 now £28 (save £21)

Of course if you do want the new Echo Dot, it's only £10 more. It looks a lot nicer, and has improved sound, but other than that it's not much different to the 3rd gen. But are those differences worth £10? That's up to you to decide.View Deal

Google Nest Audio: was £89 now £69 (save £20)

The latest full Google Nest speaker, with better audio, faster Assistant response, and a more attractive design than older models. It's more about the sound than the smart home features, though, so bear that in mind. View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £219 now £179 (save £40)

Apple's own sports-centric wireless earbuds, complete with all the best parts of the AirPods Pro in a new form. The in-ear design and earband will make sure these never fall out, while Hey Siri support will mean you'll barely have to touch your phone.View Deal