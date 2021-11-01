Best Buy just won early Black Friday deals with $59 Google Nest Audio

Ready to upgrade your smart home for the holidays? Best Buy has a whole gang of Google Nest speakers on sale thanks to early Black Friday deals, including the great-sounding Google Nest Audio.

The towering Nest Audio is on sale at Best Buy for $59, almost half off the original price of $99. You'll save $40, making this one of the most compelling smart speaker deals we've seen so far this season.

Image Google Nest Audio: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

Score the Google Nest Audio for 40% off in any one of five colors. Better yet, use the deal as a reason to buy two smart speakers for an affordable stereo set up. View Deal

The Google Nest Audio is one of my favorite smart home products, especially for Google Home users. Though this wouldn't be the gift to get for someone who uses Alexa, with Google Assistant built in the Nest Audio can be used entirely hands-free.

You can tell those tunes to quiet down with your voice, or ask Google to recommend songs that suit your preferences, so long as you're a YouTube Music or Spotify Premium subscriber. Of course, like with all the best Google Home speakers, you can ask Google for reminders, to control any of the best Google Home compatible devices you have paired or to make a phone call.

When I tested this speaker during my full Google Nest Audio review, I appreciated the attractive exterior and balanced sound, too. Punchy performance makes it an ideal foundation for a home audio system, plus you can pair a second Nest Audio for stereo sound.

We don't know how long Best Buy will run this promotion, so don't sleep on this savings. And speaking of sleep, Best Buy has the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) on sale for $49 in another early Black Friday deal. The smart display can tell you how well (or not) you slept, play YouTube videos and more.

We're keeping tabs on Best Buy Black Friday deals across all your favorite tech categories. Be sure to check back to Tom's Guide for the latest sales ahead of the holiday season.