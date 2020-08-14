Best Buy deal chops $300 off this 2020 75-inch 4K TV

The Best Buy anniversary sale kicks off today with some of the best TV deals we've seen all summer. Big screen TVs seem to be getting the best price cuts with discounts of up to $300 off.

For instance, Best Buy has the Hisense 75-inch 4K Android TV (2020) on sale for $699.99. That's $300 off and one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we've seen. It's also $200 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same TV. (We don't expect to see cheaper TV prices till Amazon Prime Day).

Hisense 75" 4K Smart TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H65G series is part of Hisense's 2020 lineup. It offers 4K resolution, HDR support, built-in Google Assistant, and a voice remote. At $699, it's $300 off and one of the cheapest 75-inch 4K TVs we've seen. View Deal

The H65G series sits towards the budget-end of Hisense's 2020 TV lineup. That said, it doesn't skimp on features. It's powered by Android TV and offers many core features like a voice remote, HDR support (Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG), and DTS Virtual X. The latter promises full, three-dimensional surround sound.

When it comes to streaming and apps, this TV offers plenty of options supporting over 4,000 apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

Amazon has this same TV on sale for $899, which makes Best Buy's anniversary sale price one of the best TV deals you'll find today.